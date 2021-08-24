The Ministry of National Development Planning Permanent Secretary, Trevor Kaunda has expressed happiness with the ongoing works on the Great North Road rehabilitation Project.

Mr Kaunda said the Great North Road on the stretch between Chinsali and Nakonde districts which was in a deplorable state will soon receive a facelift as works are progressing well.

The Permanent Secretary said he is impressed with the quality work that has been exhibited by the two contractors on a stretch between Chinsali and Nakonde districts respectively.

“Am happy with the ongoing works on the rehabilitation and construction of the Great North Road on the stretch between Chinsali and Nakonde, the two contractors engaged to carry out the works, are doing a good job,” said Mr Kaunda.

He said the project has been divided into two lots and awarded to China State Engineering Corporation at a cost of K748 million on the stretch between Chinsali and Isoka districts under Lot 1 and China Railway Seventh Group to work on the stretch between Isoka and Nakonde districts under Lot 2 at a sum K713 million.

Mr Kaunda added that once completed the road will improve on the economy of the country through the much needed revenue collected by the Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) on a daily basis.

The PS was speaking in Nakonde yesterday when he checked on the progress made by the two (2) contractors working on the Great North Road Rehabilitation Project.

Meanwhile, his counterpart Muchinga Province Permanent Secretary, Davison Mulenga said that motorists using the road will forever remain grateful to President Edgar Lungu and his administration for giving the Great North Road a new facelift.

Capt. Mulenga said motorists have been facing challenges leading to accidents citing the recent road traffic accident which occurred in Shiwang’andu district where six people died leaving others seriously injured.

Capt. Mulenga added that once completed, the road will easy transportation of goods and services between Zambia and Tanzania and other neighboring countries adding that the road will also boost the economy of the country and the Province.

” We all know that this road is among the important roads in the country and once it’s completed many Zambians and those from other countries will benefit in many ways,” he said.

Capt. Mulenga further thanked government and the two contractors for the good works exhibited.

The PS also appreciated the cordial working relationship between the African Development Bank and the government of financing the road project.

And both contractors China State Engineering Corporation under Lot one (1) which covers 103 kilometers from Chinsali to Isoka Districts and China Railway Seventh Group under Lot two (2) covering a stretch of 107 kilometers from Isoka to Nakonde are optimistic of completing the projects on time.

The team also inspected the proposed location of the toll plaza and the truck park between Chinsali and Isoka as well as the proposed location of the weighbridge to be constructed in Nakonde districts.

Government, through the Road Development Agency (RDA) is making strides in its quest to upgrade and rehabilitate roads that link the Provincial and District centres countrywide.

Part of this programme is the rehabilitation and the construction of the Great North Road on the stretch between Chinsali and Nakonde districts in Muchinga Province whose works have progressed.