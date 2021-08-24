9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, August 24, 2021
President invited to attend HH’s inauguration return home

Eight out of 10 heads of state and government that had confirmed to attend today’s (August 24) inauguration ceremony of President Hakainde Hichilema have left Zambia for their respective countries.

Those who have since returned include Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Kenyan President Uhuru Muigai Kenyatta, and Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi

Others are Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan, Namibian President Hage Geingob, Malawian President Lazarus Chakwera, and Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

All the visiting Heads of State were seen off by the Deputy Secretary to Cabinet Patrick Kangwa.

A guard of honour was mounted by the Zambia Army in honour of the visiting Presidents.

The Heads of State were treated to some local Zambian traditional songs performed by local cultural groups before their departure.

The smooth transfer of power from former President Edgar Lungu, who readily conceded defeat and handed over power to President Hichilema, has been described as a demonstration of Zambia’s mature democracy.

