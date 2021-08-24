The Civil Servants and Allied Workers Union of Zambia (CSAWUZ) has said it expects the incoming United Party for National Development (UPND) administration to address most of the challenges that the country is facing.

Speaking in a telephone interview, CSAWUZ president Davy Chiyobe said the union expects the incoming administration to revive the economy so as to reduce the cost of living in the country.

Mr. Chiyobe has since urged the incoming UPND government to ensure that the rule of law is revived and citizens made free to participate without fear.

He further said press freedom reforms need to be put in place so that the media can work independently and report objectively.

Mr. Chiyobe has also appealed to the law enforcement agencies to work independently and without fear or favour of anyone regardless of their political affiliations.

He has further appealed to the incoming government to create incentives for civil servants so that they can be motivated to perform better.

He has since urged civil servants not to engage in corruption.

Mr. Chiyobe has also advised the UPND government to ensure that there is a holistic approach to enhancing national development in the years to come.

And the Zambia National Marketeers Creditors Association (ZANAMACA) has welcomed the move by local authorities countrywide to resume collecting revenue from traders.

ZANAMACA president Mupila Kameya regretted that the PF cadres had hijacked the role of the councils to collect levies from traders thereby affecting the operations of local authorities.

He has since urged marketeers not to entertain cadres in the various markets and bus stations but to only pay their revenue to council officials.