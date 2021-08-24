Updated:
The Live Inauguration Ceremony of President-Elect Hakainde Hichilema
The Live Inauguration Ceremony of President-Elect Hakainde Hichilema
The Live Inauguration Ceremony of President-Elect Hakainde Hichilema
https://www.facebook.com/znbctoday/videos/428159398582618
10 African Heads of State, Government to attend HH’s inauguration
Ten Heads of State and Government from African countries have confirmed that they will attend President-elect Hakainde Hichilema’s inauguration ceremony in Lusaka today. Secretary to...
Raila Odinga urges HH not to extinguish opposition parties
African Union (AU) High Representative for Infrastructure Development Raila Odinga has arrived in the country ahead of today'ss inauguration of President-elect Hakainde Hichilema. Mr. Odinga...
Stakeholders have high expectations from UPND administration
The Civil Servants and Allied Workers Union of Zambia (CSAWUZ) has said it expects the incoming United Party for National Development (UPND) administration to...
Chipolopolos commence 10 day training in Morocco.
The Senior Chipolopolo’s got down to business in Marrakech with a recovery session at the Grand Stade de Marrakech annex, Rabat, Morocco. ...
