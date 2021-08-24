9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, August 24, 2021
type here...
General News
Updated:

The Live Inauguration Ceremony of President-Elect Hakainde Hichilema

By Chief Editor
51 views
0
General News The Live Inauguration Ceremony of President-Elect Hakainde Hichilema
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Previous articleThree lessons for Africa from Zambia’s landslide opposition victory

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

The Live Inauguration Ceremony of President-Elect Hakainde Hichilema

https://www.facebook.com/znbctoday/videos/428159398582618
Read more

More Articles In This Category

10 African Heads of State, Government to attend HH’s inauguration

General News Chief Editor - 13
Ten Heads of State and Government from African countries have confirmed that they will attend President-elect Hakainde Hichilema’s inauguration ceremony in Lusaka today. Secretary to...
Read more

Raila Odinga urges HH not to extinguish opposition parties

General News Chief Editor - 5
African Union (AU) High Representative for Infrastructure Development Raila Odinga has arrived in the country ahead of today'ss inauguration of President-elect Hakainde Hichilema. Mr. Odinga...
Read more

Stakeholders have high expectations from UPND administration

General News Chief Editor - 2
The Civil Servants and Allied Workers Union of Zambia (CSAWUZ) has said it expects the incoming United Party for National Development (UPND) administration to...
Read more

Chipolopolos commence 10 day training in Morocco.

General News Photo Editor - 5
The Senior Chipolopolo’s got down to business in Marrakech with a recovery session at the Grand Stade de Marrakech annex, Rabat, Morocco. ...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.