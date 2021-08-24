United States President Joe Biden’s special delegation to Zambia to attend the inauguration ceremony of President-elect Hakainde Hichilema today has arrived in the country.

The delegation is being led by the Acting Director of the United States Trade and Development Agency Enoh Ebong. Special Assistant to the President and Senior Director for Africa Dana Banks is also a notable figure in the delegation.

The delegation arrived aboard an Ethiopian Airlines aircraft at about 15:00 hours at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport (KKIA) in Lusaka yesterday.

US Embassy Chargé d’ Affaires David Young, who is also part of the delegation, was on hand to welcome the delegates.

And the US government has called on Zambians to continue to hold their governments accountable. In an interview with journalists shortly after arrival at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport in Lusaka yesterday afternoon, Special Assistant to the President and Senior Director for Africa, Dana Banks, said Zambians should not relent in holding even the incoming government accountable.

Ms. Banks said citizens should maintain their momentum of seeking answers from the government for the things they promised the citizenry in the run-up to the election.

And Ms. Banks has hailed Zambia’s democratic maturity exhibited during the recently held polls.

“Zambia has a strong tradition of successful elections since 1991 and switching between parties. I think that in itself is a good example for other African countries. Once a winner has been declared, for people to accept that and for people to move on and contribute to and enjoy stability and prosperity for all. That’s why we believe strongly in democratic ideals,” she said.

Ms. Banks is part of US President Joe Biden’s delegation which is in Zambia to attend President-elect Hakainde Hichilema’s inauguration in Lusaka today.

Aboard the same flight was Commonwealth Secretary-General Patricia Scotland, and United Kingdom Minister for Africa James Duddridge. British High Commissioner to Zambia, Nicholas Woolley welcomed the duo at KKIA.

The UK’s Minister for Africa, James Duddridge MP, is in the country for a three-day visit to Zambia in order to attend the inauguration ceremony of President Hakainde Hichilema.

During the course of his visit, Minister Duddridge will have a meeting with President Hichilema where they will discuss how the UK and Zambia can continue to develop a mutually beneficial relationship.

Minister Duddridge will also meet with Zambian business leaders in order to understand better how the UK and Zambia can increase trade and economic cooperation.

The Minister is also scheduled to meet Zambian pro-democracy activists and civil society organisations in recognition of their efforts in standing up for democracy in Zambia and the wider region.

During his visit, Minister Duddridge will be accompanied by Dolika Banda, CDC Group Non-Executive Board member. CDC Group is the UK’s Development Finance Institution and has a long history of investing for development in Zambia.

The British government top official will also be accompanied by the UK’s High Commissioner to Zambia, His Excellency Mr Nicholas Woolley and Steve Beel, UK Development Director.