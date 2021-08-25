9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, August 25, 2021
type here...
Photo Gallery
Updated:

Inauguration ceremony in pictures

By editor
51 views
0
Photo Gallery Inauguration ceremony in pictures
editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

1.

President Hichilema and First Lady Mutinta Hichilema at the inauguration ceremony

2.

President Hakainde Hichilema being sworn in as the 7th Zambian President before Justice Micheal Musonda during the Inauguration ceremony at heroes Stadium yesterday. Tuesday, August 24, 2021

3.

President Hakainde Hichilema taking the oath of office as the 7th Zambian President before Justice Micheal Musonda during the Inauguration ceremony at heroes Stadium yesterday. Tuesday, August 24, 2021

4.

Outgoing 6th Zambian President Edgar Lungu hands over the instruments of power to Zambia’s 7th President Hakainde Hichilema

5.

President Hakainde Hichilema taking the oath of office as the 7th Zambian President before Justice Micheal Musonda during the Inauguration ceremony at heroes Stadium yesterday. Tuesday, August 24, 2021

6.

President Hichilema confers with Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan

7.

President Hakainde Hichilema with former Nigerian President Olusagun Obasanjo shortly after taking Oath as the 7th Zambian President at heroes Stadium yesterday. Tuesday, August 24, 2021.

8.

Leaders bow in prayer

9.

President Hakainde Hichilema in the saluting dais during his Inauguration ceremony at heroes Stadium yesterday.

10.

Former Nigerian President Olusagun Obasanjo gives a speech during the inauguration ceremony

11.

Malawian President Lazarus Chakwera gives a speech during the inauguration ceremony

12.

President Hichilema waves to the crowds during the inauguration ceremony

13.

President Hakainde Hichilema with former Nigerian President Olusagun Obasanjo shortly after taking Oath as the 7th Zambian President at heroes Stadium yesterday. Tuesday, August 24, 2021.

14.

President Hakainde Hichileme confers with Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnagangwa shortly after taking Oath as the 7th Zambian President during the Inauguration ceremony at heroes Stadium yesterday. Tuesday, August 24, 2021

15.

President Hakainde Hichileme confers with Kanyaen l President Uhuru Kenyatta shortly after taking Oath as the 7th Zambian President during the Inauguration ceremony at heroes Stadium yesterday. Tuesday, August 24, 2021

16.

Vice President Mutale Nalumango taking the Oath of office before Justice Micheal Musonda during the Inauguration ceremony at heroes Stadium yesterday. Tuesday, August 24, 2021.

17.

Vice President Mutale Nalumango taking the Oath of office before Justice Micheal Musonda during the Inauguration ceremony at heroes Stadium yesterday. Tuesday, August 24, 2021.

18.

UPND Vice President Mutale Nalumango wave party symbol when she arrives for inauguration ceremony at heroes Stadium yesterday. Tuesday, August 24, 2021.

19.

UPND Vice President Mutale Nalumango wave party symbol when she arrives for inauguration ceremony at heroes Stadium yesterday. Tuesday, August 24, 2021.

20.

UPND Vice President Mutale Nalumango wave party symbol when she arrives for inauguration ceremony at heroes Stadium yesterday. Tuesday, August 24, 2021.

21.

UPND Vice President Mutale Nalumango wave party symbol when she arrives for inauguration ceremony at heroes Stadium yesterday. Tuesday, August 24, 2021.

22.

President Hakainde Hichilema taking the oath of office as the 7th Zambian President before Justice Micheal Musonda during the Inauguration ceremony at heroes Stadium yesterday. Tuesday, August 24, 2021

23.

President Hakainde Hichilema taking the oath of office as the 7th Zambian President before Justice Micheal Musonda during the Inauguration ceremony at heroes Stadium yesterday. Tuesday, August 24, 2021

24.

Thousands of UPND supporters during the inauguration ceremony of President Hakainde Hichilema as the 7th Zambian President during the Inauguration ceremony at heroes Stadium yesterday. Tuesday, August 24, 2021.

25.

Traditional dance troupes performing during the inauguration ceremony of President Hakainde Hichilema as the 7th Zambian President

26.

Traditional dance troupes performing during the inauguration ceremony of President Hakainde Hichilema as the 7th Zambian President

27.

Traditional dance troupes performing during the inauguration ceremony of President Hakainde Hichilema as the 7th Zambian President

28.

Traditional dance troupes performing during the inauguration ceremony of President Hakainde Hichilema as the 7th Zambian President

29.

Traditional dance troupes performing during the inauguration ceremony of President Hakainde Hichilema as the 7th Zambian President

30.

President Hakainde Hichilema in the saluting dais during his Inauguration ceremony at heroes Stadium yesterday.

31.

Foreign Heads of State following the Inauguration ceremony

32.

President Hichilema makes his way to the balloons in the colours of the Zambian national flag

33.

President Hakainde Hichilema cutting the ribbon to release the balloons in colors of the national flag

34.

President Hakainde Hichilema cutting the ribbon to release the balloons in colors of the national flag

35.

President Hakainde Hichilema cutting the ribbon to release the balloons in colors of the national flag

36.

Malawian President Lazarus Chakwera congratulates President Hakainde Hichilema during the Inauguration ceremony at heroes Stadium yesterday. Tuesday, August 24, 2021

37.

Democratic Republic of Congo President Felix Tshisekedi congratulates President Hakainde Hichilema and First Lady Mutinta Hichilema during the Inauguration ceremony at heroes Stadium yesterday. Tuesday, August 24, 2021.

38.

DRC President Felix Tshisekedi with President Hakainde Hichilema and Outgoing President Edgar Lungu during the Inauguration ceremony at heroes Stadium yesterday. Tuesday, August 24, 2021.

39.

Democratic Republic of Congo President Felix Tshisekedi congratulates President Hakainde Hichilema and First Lady Mutinta Hichilema during the Inauguration ceremony at heroes Stadium yesterday. Tuesday, August 24, 2021.

40.

Malawian President Lazarus Chakwera congratulates President Hakainde Hichilema during the Inauguration ceremony at heroes Stadium yesterday. Tuesday, August 24, 2021

41.

President Hakainde Hichilema and First Lady Mutinta Hichilema during the Inauguration ceremony at heroes Stadium yesterday. Tuesday, August 24, 2021.

42.

President Hakainde Hichilema confers with Botswana President Magweetsi Masisi shortly after taking Oath of office

43.

President Hakainde Hichileme confers with Mozambique President Philip Nyusi shortly after taking the Oath of Office

Previous articleMixed reactions for the crowds that booed President Edgar Lungu at inauguration ceremony

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Photo Galleryeditor - 0

Inauguration ceremony in pictures

1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 31. 32. 33. 34. 35. 36. 37. 38. 39. 40. 41. 42. 43.
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Commissioning of Mwembeshi Correctional Facility in Pictures

Photo Gallery Chief Editor - 13
Read more

Commissioning of Simon Kapwepwe International Airport in Pictures

Photo Gallery Chief Editor - 39
Read more

HH’s North Western Province Rally in Pictures

Photo Gallery Chief Editor - 40
United Party for National Development (UPND) Presidential Candidate Hakainda Hichilema held rallies over the weekend North Western Province where he promised cheaper foods, better...
Read more

Zambia National Team’s Embarrassing Performance at COSAFA in Pictures

Photo Gallery Chief Editor - 14
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.