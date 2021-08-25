Photo Gallery Updated: August 25, 2021 Inauguration ceremony in pictures By editor August 25, 2021 51 views 0 Share Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Print Photo Gallery Inauguration ceremony in pictures editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com 1. President Hichilema and First Lady Mutinta Hichilema at the inauguration ceremony 2. President Hakainde Hichilema being sworn in as the 7th Zambian President before Justice Micheal Musonda during the Inauguration ceremony at heroes Stadium yesterday. Tuesday, August 24, 2021 3. President Hakainde Hichilema taking the oath of office as the 7th Zambian President before Justice Micheal Musonda during the Inauguration ceremony at heroes Stadium yesterday. Tuesday, August 24, 2021 4. Outgoing 6th Zambian President Edgar Lungu hands over the instruments of power to Zambia’s 7th President Hakainde Hichilema 5. President Hakainde Hichilema taking the oath of office as the 7th Zambian President before Justice Micheal Musonda during the Inauguration ceremony at heroes Stadium yesterday. Tuesday, August 24, 2021 6. President Hichilema confers with Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan 7. President Hakainde Hichilema with former Nigerian President Olusagun Obasanjo shortly after taking Oath as the 7th Zambian President at heroes Stadium yesterday. Tuesday, August 24, 2021. 8. Leaders bow in prayer 9. President Hakainde Hichilema in the saluting dais during his Inauguration ceremony at heroes Stadium yesterday. 10. Former Nigerian President Olusagun Obasanjo gives a speech during the inauguration ceremony 11. Malawian President Lazarus Chakwera gives a speech during the inauguration ceremony 12. President Hichilema waves to the crowds during the inauguration ceremony 13. President Hakainde Hichilema with former Nigerian President Olusagun Obasanjo shortly after taking Oath as the 7th Zambian President at heroes Stadium yesterday. Tuesday, August 24, 2021. 14. President Hakainde Hichileme confers with Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnagangwa shortly after taking Oath as the 7th Zambian President during the Inauguration ceremony at heroes Stadium yesterday. Tuesday, August 24, 2021 15. President Hakainde Hichileme confers with Kanyaen l President Uhuru Kenyatta shortly after taking Oath as the 7th Zambian President during the Inauguration ceremony at heroes Stadium yesterday. Tuesday, August 24, 2021 16. Vice President Mutale Nalumango taking the Oath of office before Justice Micheal Musonda during the Inauguration ceremony at heroes Stadium yesterday. Tuesday, August 24, 2021. 17. Vice President Mutale Nalumango taking the Oath of office before Justice Micheal Musonda during the Inauguration ceremony at heroes Stadium yesterday. Tuesday, August 24, 2021. 18. UPND Vice President Mutale Nalumango wave party symbol when she arrives for inauguration ceremony at heroes Stadium yesterday. Tuesday, August 24, 2021. 19. UPND Vice President Mutale Nalumango wave party symbol when she arrives for inauguration ceremony at heroes Stadium yesterday. Tuesday, August 24, 2021. 20. UPND Vice President Mutale Nalumango wave party symbol when she arrives for inauguration ceremony at heroes Stadium yesterday. Tuesday, August 24, 2021. 21. UPND Vice President Mutale Nalumango wave party symbol when she arrives for inauguration ceremony at heroes Stadium yesterday. Tuesday, August 24, 2021. 22. President Hakainde Hichilema taking the oath of office as the 7th Zambian President before Justice Micheal Musonda during the Inauguration ceremony at heroes Stadium yesterday. Tuesday, August 24, 2021 23. President Hakainde Hichilema taking the oath of office as the 7th Zambian President before Justice Micheal Musonda during the Inauguration ceremony at heroes Stadium yesterday. Tuesday, August 24, 2021 24. Thousands of UPND supporters during the inauguration ceremony of President Hakainde Hichilema as the 7th Zambian President during the Inauguration ceremony at heroes Stadium yesterday. Tuesday, August 24, 2021. 25. Traditional dance troupes performing during the inauguration ceremony of President Hakainde Hichilema as the 7th Zambian President 26. Traditional dance troupes performing during the inauguration ceremony of President Hakainde Hichilema as the 7th Zambian President 27. Traditional dance troupes performing during the inauguration ceremony of President Hakainde Hichilema as the 7th Zambian President 28. Traditional dance troupes performing during the inauguration ceremony of President Hakainde Hichilema as the 7th Zambian President 29. Traditional dance troupes performing during the inauguration ceremony of President Hakainde Hichilema as the 7th Zambian President 30. President Hakainde Hichilema in the saluting dais during his Inauguration ceremony at heroes Stadium yesterday. 31. Foreign Heads of State following the Inauguration ceremony 32.President Hichilema makes his way to the balloons in the colours of the Zambian national flag 33.President Hakainde Hichilema cutting the ribbon to release the balloons in colors of the national flag 34.President Hakainde Hichilema cutting the ribbon to release the balloons in colors of the national flag 35.President Hakainde Hichilema cutting the ribbon to release the balloons in colors of the national flag 36.Malawian President Lazarus Chakwera congratulates President Hakainde Hichilema during the Inauguration ceremony at heroes Stadium yesterday. Tuesday, August 24, 2021 37.Democratic Republic of Congo President Felix Tshisekedi congratulates President Hakainde Hichilema and First Lady Mutinta Hichilema during the Inauguration ceremony at heroes Stadium yesterday. Tuesday, August 24, 2021. 38.DRC President Felix Tshisekedi with President Hakainde Hichilema and Outgoing President Edgar Lungu during the Inauguration ceremony at heroes Stadium yesterday. Tuesday, August 24, 2021. 39.Democratic Republic of Congo President Felix Tshisekedi congratulates President Hakainde Hichilema and First Lady Mutinta Hichilema during the Inauguration ceremony at heroes Stadium yesterday. Tuesday, August 24, 2021. 40.Malawian President Lazarus Chakwera congratulates President Hakainde Hichilema during the Inauguration ceremony at heroes Stadium yesterday. Tuesday, August 24, 2021 41.President Hakainde Hichilema and First Lady Mutinta Hichilema during the Inauguration ceremony at heroes Stadium yesterday. Tuesday, August 24, 2021. 42.President Hakainde Hichilema confers with Botswana President Magweetsi Masisi shortly after taking Oath of office 43.President Hakainde Hichileme confers with Mozambique President Philip Nyusi shortly after taking the Oath of Office 