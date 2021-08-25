Kitwe football administrator Kizito Chewe is backing interim Chipolopolo coach Beston Chambeshi to succeed at the helm of the Zambia technical bench.

Chewe, the former Kalulushi Modern Stars Vice Chairman, said Chambeshi is qualified for the Chipolopolo top job.

After succeeding Serb coach Micho, Chambeshi’s immediate task is to lead Zambia in the FIFA 2022 World Cup qualifiers that start next month.

“I think we are ready for the qualifiers. We have passed this stage before. The head coach Chambeshi knows what he is doing,” Chewe said.

“He has got the experience. Chambeshi did well with the Under-20. He qualified them to the Under-20 World Cup,” the ex-Mining Rangers chairman said.

“I can commend the FAZ Executive for appointing Chambeshi. We are growing as Zambia and I think it is a good thing that FAZ has appointed a Zambian coach,” Chewe said.

Chambeshi is currently training Zambia in Morocco ahead of the opening Group B World Cup qualifier against Mauritania on September 3 away in Nouakchott.

