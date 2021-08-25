Patson Daka and Enoch Mwepu will not be taking part in at least one international match over the upcoming break, it has been announced.

Daka plays for Leicester while Mwepu is on the books of Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League.

The duo were due to represent Zambia in the upcoming break next month.

However, following ‘extensive discussions with both the FA and the UK government, the Premier League have announced that they will not be releasing players for international duty in red list countries.

Both Zambia appear on the list of countries where players would have to do hotel quarantine for 10 days on their return to England.

It means that both Daka and Mwepu may have had to miss the atleast two Premier League games.

A statement released by the Premier League read: “Premier League clubs have today reluctantly but unanimously decided not to release players for international matches played in red-list countries next month.

“The clubs’ decision, which is strongly supported by the Premier League, will apply to nearly 60 players from 19 Premier League clubs who are due to travel to 26 red-list countries in the September international window.

“This follows FIFA’s current position not to extend its temporary release exception for players required to quarantine on their return from international duty.

“Extensive discussions have taken place with both The FA and the Government to find a solution, but due to ongoing public health concerns relating to incoming travellers from red-list countries, no exemption has been granted.

“If required to quarantine on return from red list countries, not only would players’ welfare and fitness be significantly impacted, but they would also be unavailable to prepare for and play in two Premier League match rounds, a UEFA club competition matchday and the third round of the EFL Cup.

This period takes into consideration 10 days of hotel quarantine on return to England but does not include any additional time that would be required for players to regain match fitness.”

It’s a similar situation for Daka and Mwepu who will miss Zambia’s home clash vs Tunisia, but it is not clear if the duo would be allowed to travel to non-red listed Mauritania for the away clash on Friday, September 3.