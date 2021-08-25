9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, August 25, 2021
type here...
Sports
Updated:

Green Buffaloes In Durban For COSAFA Zone CAF Womens Champions League Qualifiers

By sports
51 views
0
Sports Green Buffaloes In Durban For COSAFA Zone CAF Womens Champions League Qualifiers
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Green Buffaloes are in Durban, South Africa for the 2021 COSAFA Women’s Club Championship that starts this week.

The regional club championship is being used as the qualifying campaign for the inaugural CAF Women’s Champions League.

The Charles Halubono coached side starts the campaign on Friday against Black Rhinos Queens of Zimbabwe.

Buffaloes will face Namibia’s TURA Magic in the final Group B match.

Defender Agness Musase is upbeat ahead of the competition.

“It doesn’t matter if it is the first time, our goal is to win and take home the cup,” Musesa told journalists.

“We are going to fight and conquer the tournament,” Musase said.

Previous articleInauguration ceremony in pictures

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Sportssports - 0

Green Buffaloes In Durban For COSAFA Zone CAF Womens Champions League Qualifiers

Green Buffaloes are in Durban, South Africa for the 2021 COSAFA Women’s Club Championship that starts this week. The regional...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Daka and Mwepu to miss Chipolopolo World Cup qualifier against Tunisia

Sports Chief Editor - 3
Patson Daka and Enoch Mwepu will not be taking part in at least one international match over the upcoming break, it has been announced. Daka...
Read more

Chambeshi Can’t Wait For Pro’s To Join Camp In Morocco

Sports sports - 0
Chipolopolo coach Beston Chambeshi says he cannot wait for his foreign-based player to join the team at their on-going Morocco training camp. A 22-member Zambia...
Read more

FAZ Copperbelt Plot Women’s Football Strategy

Sports sports - 0
FAZ Copperbelt Chairman Patrick Ndhlovu has announced plans to decentralize women football in the province. Ndhlovu said his executive wants to ensure that women football...
Read more

Chipolopolo Hold First Training Session in Morocco

Sports sports - 1
Chipolopolo Zambia held their first training session in Morocco on Sunday evening following their arrival in North Africa on Saturday afternoon...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.