Green Buffaloes are in Durban, South Africa for the 2021 COSAFA Women’s Club Championship that starts this week.

The regional club championship is being used as the qualifying campaign for the inaugural CAF Women’s Champions League.

The Charles Halubono coached side starts the campaign on Friday against Black Rhinos Queens of Zimbabwe.

Buffaloes will face Namibia’s TURA Magic in the final Group B match.

Defender Agness Musase is upbeat ahead of the competition.

“It doesn’t matter if it is the first time, our goal is to win and take home the cup,” Musesa told journalists.

“We are going to fight and conquer the tournament,” Musase said.