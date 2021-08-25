Patritic Front (PF) Member of the Central Committee Mumbi Phiri has announced her retirement from active politics and since reverted to the role of a house wife.

And Mrs Phiri has blamed the PF embarrassing loss to the UPND to failure by the party to deal with the issue of cadres.

In an interview on Tuesday, Mrs Phiri said time has come for her to move away from politics and concentrate on cooking fir her husband and grand children.

Mrs. Phiri who is also former PF Deputy Secretary General says she does not deem it fit to continue with politics following the PF’s heavy defeat in the August 12th general elections.

She has appealed to other older politicians to enhance her stance and leave room for fresh and young politicians.

Mrs Phiri said Zambia needs fresh ideas from young people ready to develop the nation.

“There is so much one can do after leaving politics and I for one will be spending more time at home as a house wife, I missed cooking for my husband and just being a house wife and now this is a chance,” Mrs Phiri said.

She stated that she is happy that she is leaving politics with her marriage intact just as she has hoped for when she joined over 29 years ago.

“ I am so happy that as I leave politics today, I still have my marriage intact. I had asked God to preserve my marriage when I embarked on this journey to work for the people of Zambia and God answered my prayers,” she stated.

On the PF’s loss to the UPND, Mrs Phiri blamed the uncontrolled rise in cadres as one of the key reasons Zambians kicked out the PF from power.

“We failed to deal with the issue of cadres and it came to bite us. We can’t blame anything because this is our own doing, she said.

On calls for PF Secretary General Davies Mwila to resign, Mrs Phiri said only Mr Mwila could answer to the calls.

“Let’s have the S.G himself answer to the calls from the young people for him to go, I can’t be answering for him,” she said.

And Mrs. Phiri has called for a lifestyle audit law that will seek to audit all politicians before, during and after they leave politics in order to avoid counter accusations of corruption.