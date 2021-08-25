9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, August 25, 2021
PF appoints Given Lubinda as the Party's Vice President

The opposition Patriotic Front has announced the appointment of the former Justice Minister and the National Chairperson for Information and Publicity as the Party’s Vice President.

In a statement released to the media and signed by Party Secretary General Davies Mwila, the party said that, the party President Edgar Lungu in making the appointment took recognition of the intellect, charisma and massive political and governance experience that Hon. Lubinda possesses.

The statement further said that the Patriotic Front is re-organizing itself in an effort to rebrand and rebuild hence the appointment of Hon. Given LUBINDA as the Party’s Vice President could not have come at any better time.

Hon. LUBINDA has since expressed his gratitude to President Lungu for the trust and confidence that the President has showed in him and he has promised to use his knowledge and experience to contribute to the re-organization of the Party.

On Sunday Mr Lubinda said announced that the Party is doing an introspection to establish what went wrong to loose the 2021 general election to come out on the right trajectory.

Mr Lubinda said the party has a strong membership base that gives it the confidence of bouncing back after the loss.

“We are going to remodel, rebrand, and emerge even stronger. This we are determined to do and have confidence it will be done,” he added.

Hon Lubinda further called on party members to work hard to ensure that the PF becomes the best choice for Zambians.

He has further urged party members and cooperating partners to feel free to offer advice to the party leadership on how the development of the party.
“There will be changes after the review and the public will only be formed by the decisions made by the party leadership. We are confident that many issues will be dealt with,” he added.

Mr Lubinda said the soon-to-be-done introspection and postmortem shall take the form of candid review of all policies, occurances, statements and all commissions or omissions made especially by those of in the Central Committee entrusted by the members with the mandate to provide leadership.

MCC Lubinda said the process shall involve all the party structures and organs adding that all the supporters and ordinary members alike would be encouraged to submit their views and no one shall be ignored and the lessons drawn from that would be necessary for the party to make amends.

