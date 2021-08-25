9.5 C
Mixed reactions for the crowds that booed President Edgar Lungu at inauguration ceremony

There are mixed reactions from Zambians from all walks of life at the booing of President Edgar Lungu as he arrived at the Heroes Stadium for the inauguration ceremony yesterday.

Some say the former President showed statemanship by peacefully handing over power and therefore did not deserve to be disrespected in such a manner.

Others say their memories are still fresh at how PF leadership humiliated the now 7th president.

“People are still mad..they’ve been mad for a long time, they couldn’t say anything because they were afraid of being jailed so now it’s like unleashing the anger that has been boiling. I understand. Sorry ba lungu,” said Lea.

  1. One can only feel for lungu ,

    but we warned lungu again and again that those caders you are using to brutalise the opposition will turn against you one day ……..

    We warned lungu again and again , your time will surely come as sure as the sun will rise………

    You reap what you sow , Mr lungu.

  2. Ati humble , Christian this moron deserves all what he his getting. At one time he said he was the alpha and omega.
    How the mighty have fallen. Remember how Zuma in SA used to behave? He his now in jail.
    African president just never get it.
    We will never forget what our people have gone through under this humble moron. This is always a day of accounting like I have written here before, all bootlickers are no where around him not even his wife

Inauguration ceremony in pictures

President Hichilema must turn the tide on repression-Amnesty International

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 3
Amnesty International says the inauguration of Hakainde Hichilema as Zambia’s new president is an opportunity to turn the tide on the country’s worsening human...
Mumbi Phiri retires from active politics, opts to go back to being a housewife

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 17
Patritic Front (PF) Member of the Central Committee Mumbi Phiri has announced her retirement from active politics and since reverted to the role of...
Zambia’s democracy is mature-Mnangagwa

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 14
Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa has applauded Zambians for holding peaceful elections in the just ended general elections. President Mnangagwa said the smooth transfer of political...
We will not hesitate to rally behind HH

Feature Politics Photo Editor - 8
Chief Mwanachingwala Mazabuka District in Southern Province says his Royal Establishment will not hesitate to rally behind President Elect, Hakainde Hichilema as he...
