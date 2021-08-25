There are mixed reactions from Zambians from all walks of life at the booing of President Edgar Lungu as he arrived at the Heroes Stadium for the inauguration ceremony yesterday.

Some say the former President showed statemanship by peacefully handing over power and therefore did not deserve to be disrespected in such a manner.

Others say their memories are still fresh at how PF leadership humiliated the now 7th president.

“People are still mad..they’ve been mad for a long time, they couldn’t say anything because they were afraid of being jailed so now it’s like unleashing the anger that has been boiling. I understand. Sorry ba lungu,” said Lea.