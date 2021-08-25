There are mixed reactions from Zambians from all walks of life at the booing of President Edgar Lungu as he arrived at the Heroes Stadium for the inauguration ceremony yesterday.
Some say the former President showed statemanship by peacefully handing over power and therefore did not deserve to be disrespected in such a manner.
Others say their memories are still fresh at how PF leadership humiliated the now 7th president.
“People are still mad..they’ve been mad for a long time, they couldn’t say anything because they were afraid of being jailed so now it’s like unleashing the anger that has been boiling. I understand. Sorry ba lungu,” said Lea.
One can only feel for lungu ,
but we warned lungu again and again that those caders you are using to brutalise the opposition will turn against you one day ……..
We warned lungu again and again , your time will surely come as sure as the sun will rise………
You reap what you sow , Mr lungu.
Ati humble , Christian this moron deserves all what he his getting. At one time he said he was the alpha and omega.
How the mighty have fallen. Remember how Zuma in SA used to behave? He his now in jail.
African president just never get it.
We will never forget what our people have gone through under this humble moron. This is always a day of accounting like I have written here before, all bootlickers are no where around him not even his wife
