9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, August 25, 2021
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

Prof. Saasa calls for a strengthened public procurement sector

By Chief Editor
51 views
0
Headlines Prof. Saasa calls for a strengthened public procurement sector
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

ECONOMIST Oliver Saasa has advised President Hakainde Hichilema to be keen on the Public Procurement sector because the country has lost colossal sums of revenue due to poor legislative enforcement surrounding the sector.

Professor Saasa says the biggest challenge the country has had to face is lack of enforcement of legislation at procurement level, President Hichilema’s administration must ensure those found wanting are punished.

ZANIS reports Professor Saasa in an interview in Lusaka said that corruption in the public procurement does not only end at squandered taxpayers’ money but rather leads to sub-standard project results.

“Procurement speaks to how you manage costs, avoid excesses and how you allow the prices that you pay to reflect what the market offices,” he said.

Prof. Saasa explained that in the past, middleman syndrome and other corruption practices such as inputs from different quarters politically influenced the winning of tenders without going through the due process.

However the local economist expressed confidence that the new government is equal to the task in ensuring that procurement reforms are followed and adequately enforced.

And Professor Saasa expressed I am optimistic that President Hichilema fully understands what it takes to attract investment. It’s only through the right policy regime that more investments can come into the country, “ he said.

Meanwhile, Social Economist Kelvin Chisanga says he is confident that President Hakainde Hichilema and his administration will boost social and economic development for the country.

Mr. Chisanga said the new government needs to look at issues that can improve the welfare of Zambians and how best they can be assisted by pushing the local content policy.

He said this policy will be able to advise indigenous Zambians to actively participate in the growth of the economy.

Previous articlePF appoints Given Lubinda as the Party’s Vice President

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

Prof. Saasa calls for a strengthened public procurement sector

ECONOMIST Oliver Saasa has advised President Hakainde Hichilema to be keen on the Public Procurement sector because the country...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Why is Zambia’s Agriculture Sector Failing to Contribute more to the Nation’s GDP?

Economy Chief Editor - 7
By Samuel Chonya Agricultural development can lead to higher job and growth creation and stimulate economic development outside the agricultural sector. Zambia’s agricultural contribution to...
Read more

Food Reserve Agency pays over K1.2 billion to farmers

Economy Chief Editor - 4
The Food Reserve Agency (FRA) says it has paid over K1.2 billion to small scale farmers in rural areas for maize supplied in the...
Read more

Zambia National Farmers’ Union anticipate stronger agriculture sector

Economy Chief Editor - 2
The Zambia National Farmers’ Union (ZNFU) says it remains resolved to collaborate with the government to ensure that the agriculture sector posts growth. ...
Read more

Illegal miners in their hundreds invade Luanshya Copper Mines open pits

Economy Chief Editor - 15
The Zambia Chamber of Mines (ZCM) has noted with deep concern the invasion of CNMC Luanshya Copper Mines open pits, namely Roan Extension West...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.