Zambians urged to be patient with new government

The Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Eswatini, Cleopas Sipho Dlamini, has called on Zambians to exercise patience on the new government to fulfill its campaign promises.

Mr. Dlamini explained that the changes which the new administration promised the people cannot be attained overnight.

Speaking to ZANIS in an exclusive interview shortly before departure for the Kingdom of Eswatini, this evening, Mr. Dlamini said it takes a long time for promises to be actualised.

He expressed optimism that with time, the promises made to the Zambian people will be delivered.

The Prime Minister revealed that government will require resources in order to fulfill its promises.

“But I would say that they should not expect miracles, sometimes it takes a long time for the government to do what they want to do. So they also need resources and it is not something that can be achieved over night…..with time and patience, things will improve,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mr. Dlamini has showered government with praises for hosting a colourful inauguration ceremony for the Zambia’s seventh President.

He said he was impressed with the way the entire event was organised.

The Prime Minister of Eswatini was among the invited dignitaries that attended the inauguration of President Hakainde Hichilema.

Mr. Dlamini has since left Zambia after holding talks with President Hichilema.

He was seen off by Ministry of Foreign Affairs Director of Development Cooperation and International Organisations (DCIO), Sylvester Mundanda.

The event attracted 10 heads of state and government and representatives of regional and international bodies.

