9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, August 27, 2021
type here...
Sports
Updated:

Green Buffaloes Suffer Covid Setback Before COSAFA CAF Womens Champions League Kick Off

By sports
51 views
0
Sports Green Buffaloes Suffer Covid Setback Before COSAFA CAF Womens Champions League Kick...
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Green Buffaloes have suffered a setback as they commence their campaign in the inaugural COSAFA Zone CAF Women’s Champions League qualifying tournament today in Durban in South Africa.

Buffaloes will be without four unnamed players heading into their opening Group B game against Black Rhino Queens of Zimbabwe.

The quartet is reportedly ruled out after testing positive for Covid-19.

Meanwhile, this will be the two sides first-ever meeting that kicks off at 14h00 at King Zwelithini Stadium.

Meanwhile, with just two games each to play in Group B that contains just three clubs, nothing but the 3 points would do today for Buffaloes ahead of their final game against Tura Magic of Namibia on August 31.

The top two finishers in Group B advance to the semifinals on September 2 to play the other top two finishers from Group A that contains four clubs.

Ultimate winner in the September 4 final will represent COSAFA at the inaugural CAF Women’s Champions League final to be hosted by Egypt at the end of 2021.

RESULTS AND FIXTURES
26/08/2021
Group A
Double Action 3 (Moloi 27′, Radiakanyo 55′, Ontlametse 78′) Manzini Wanderers 0

Mamelodi Sundowns 6 (Mgcoyi 15′, 66′, 69′, Mulaudzi 20′, Kgadiete 60′, Rabale 90’) Lesotho Defence Force


27/08/2021
Group B
Green Buffaloes vs Black Rhinos Queens (KO 14h00)

Previous articleMiles Sampa blames the old Guard for Sinking PF and the presidency

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Sportssports - 0

Green Buffaloes Suffer Covid Setback Before COSAFA CAF Womens Champions League Kick Off

Green Buffaloes have suffered a setback as they commence their campaign in the inaugural COSAFA Zone CAF Women’s Champions...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Red Arrows Rout Azam in Friendly

Sports sports - 1
Red Arrows on Wednesday crushed Tanzanian side and fellow CAF Confederation Cup envoys Azam FC 4-0 in an international club friendly played at Levy...
Read more

FAZ Stays Upbeat Despite Patson and Mwepu Doubt

Sports sports - 1
FAZ remains upbeat despite the likely unavailability of the English-based duo striker Patson Daka of Leicester City and Brighton midfielder Enock Mwepu for Chipolopolo's...
Read more

Beston Chambeshi Gets Confidence Vote Ahead of FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Sports sports - 0
Kitwe football administrator Kizito Chewe is backing interim Chipolopolo coach Beston Chambeshi to succeed at the helm of the Zambia technical bench. Chewe, the former...
Read more

Green Buffaloes In Durban For COSAFA Zone CAF Womens Champions League Qualifiers

Sports sports - 1
Green Buffaloes are in Durban, South Africa for the 2021 COSAFA Women’s Club Championship that starts this week. The regional club championship is being used...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.