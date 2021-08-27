Green Buffaloes have suffered a setback as they commence their campaign in the inaugural COSAFA Zone CAF Women’s Champions League qualifying tournament today in Durban in South Africa.

Buffaloes will be without four unnamed players heading into their opening Group B game against Black Rhino Queens of Zimbabwe.

The quartet is reportedly ruled out after testing positive for Covid-19.

Meanwhile, this will be the two sides first-ever meeting that kicks off at 14h00 at King Zwelithini Stadium.

Meanwhile, with just two games each to play in Group B that contains just three clubs, nothing but the 3 points would do today for Buffaloes ahead of their final game against Tura Magic of Namibia on August 31.

The top two finishers in Group B advance to the semifinals on September 2 to play the other top two finishers from Group A that contains four clubs.

Ultimate winner in the September 4 final will represent COSAFA at the inaugural CAF Women’s Champions League final to be hosted by Egypt at the end of 2021.

RESULTS AND FIXTURES

26/08/2021

Group A

Double Action 3 (Moloi 27′, Radiakanyo 55′, Ontlametse 78′) Manzini Wanderers 0

Mamelodi Sundowns 6 (Mgcoyi 15′, 66′, 69′, Mulaudzi 20′, Kgadiete 60′, Rabale 90’) Lesotho Defence Force



27/08/2021

Group B

Green Buffaloes vs Black Rhinos Queens (KO 14h00)