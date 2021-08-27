9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, August 27, 2021
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

Decision for President Lungu to remain in Politics is up to him and his family

By Chief Editor
51 views
0
Headlines Decision for President Lungu to remain in Politics is up to him...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Patriotic Front Vice President Hon. Given Lubinda has expressed profound gratitude to the Party President Edgar Lungu, the PF MCC, and the general membership for the opportunity to serve as Party Vice President.

Speaking at his home in Lusaka this morning, Hon. Lubinda said he would execute the mandate entrusted to him, to the best of his abilities.

And Hon. Lubinda has indicated that the Patriotic Front Central Committee is happy to have President Lungu in the position of Party President till the General conference slated for 2026.

Reacting to a question as to whether President Lungu would be stepping aside from active politics especially that should he stay in partisan politics, he risks losing his benefits from the state, Hon. Lubinda said the decision on that matter was up to President Lungu and his family and that the PF Central Committee would respect whatever he decided to do.

He said should President Lungu decide not to stay on in the position till 2026, then an extraordinary convention would be held by the Party at that point to elect a new President.

Meanwhile, Hon. Lubinda has called on all PF Members to do an introspection and ask themselves some very honest questions as to what could have led to the defeat in the August 12 polls.

He said as former Justice Minister and former Kabwata MP, he had spent sleepless nights tossing and turning about the election loss and asking himself if as an individual he had put in his best.

He said the rest of the members also needed to do a critical examination at a personal level as to what they could have done to prevent the loss.

Hon. Lubinda has since encouraged all the members to work very hard so that the PF could reclaim its lost position on Zambia’s political landscape.

He has assured the members that findings from the various committees that had been constituted to do a postmortem of the elections would be communicated when the next central committee meeting is held not too long from now.

Previous articleLimited Spectators To Attend Chipolopolo vs Tunisia at Levy

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

Decision for President Lungu to remain in Politics is up to him and his family

Patriotic Front Vice President Hon. Given Lubinda has expressed profound gratitude to the Party President Edgar Lungu, the PF...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Miles Sampa blames the old Guard for Sinking PF and the presidency

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 46
Newly elected Patriotic Front Matero Member of Parliament Miles Sampa has laid the blame for isolating President Edgar Lungu from getting the truth from...
Read more

President Lungu will not seek re-election in 2026, and Davies Mwila rules out continuing as Party CEO

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 16
Patriotic Front (PF) Secretary General Davies Mwila has maintained that Party President and former Republican President Edgar Lungu will not seek re-election in 2026....
Read more

“Who is the strange cadre escorting HH on the guard of honor and trying to get instruments of power?”

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 33
BY Raphael Mangani NAKACINDA Former Water Development Minister. We have a very strong observation during yesterday's SWEARING IN CEREMONY where we saw state security taking...
Read more

Bizwell Mutale dismisses assertions that he has resigned from PF

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 5
Former Deputy Chairperson of the Patriotic Front Mobilisation Committee, Mr. Bizwell Mutale has dismissed assertions that he has resigned from the party. Mr. Mutale said...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.