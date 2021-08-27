Patriotic Front Vice President Hon. Given Lubinda has expressed profound gratitude to the Party President Edgar Lungu, the PF MCC, and the general membership for the opportunity to serve as Party Vice President.

Speaking at his home in Lusaka this morning, Hon. Lubinda said he would execute the mandate entrusted to him, to the best of his abilities.

And Hon. Lubinda has indicated that the Patriotic Front Central Committee is happy to have President Lungu in the position of Party President till the General conference slated for 2026.

Reacting to a question as to whether President Lungu would be stepping aside from active politics especially that should he stay in partisan politics, he risks losing his benefits from the state, Hon. Lubinda said the decision on that matter was up to President Lungu and his family and that the PF Central Committee would respect whatever he decided to do.

He said should President Lungu decide not to stay on in the position till 2026, then an extraordinary convention would be held by the Party at that point to elect a new President.

Meanwhile, Hon. Lubinda has called on all PF Members to do an introspection and ask themselves some very honest questions as to what could have led to the defeat in the August 12 polls.

He said as former Justice Minister and former Kabwata MP, he had spent sleepless nights tossing and turning about the election loss and asking himself if as an individual he had put in his best.

He said the rest of the members also needed to do a critical examination at a personal level as to what they could have done to prevent the loss.

Hon. Lubinda has since encouraged all the members to work very hard so that the PF could reclaim its lost position on Zambia’s political landscape.

He has assured the members that findings from the various committees that had been constituted to do a postmortem of the elections would be communicated when the next central committee meeting is held not too long from now.