Entertainment News
Chanda Mbao presents Zambian Hip-Hop History Episode 9 : Dyplomat

Chanda Mbao presents Zambian Hip-Hop history episode 9 featuring Dyplomat.

Chanda Mbao presents Zambian Hip-Hop history episode 9 featuring Dyplomat. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3Hm39d3TiDo
