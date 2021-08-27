Pene (I Do for Ever) is the latest solo offering from Nalu, originally recorded in 2009 it never had an official release so the song has been re-imagined and re-made with a modern touch with an official video this time. It was written by nalwamba s.n kapampa & kangwa kapampa, produced, mixed and mastered by kekero.
Nalu releases stunning visuals for “Pene (I do for ever)”
