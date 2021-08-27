9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, August 27, 2021
Entertainment News
Updated:

Nalu releases stunning visuals for "Pene (I do for ever)"

By staff
Pene (I Do for Ever) is the latest solo offering from Nalu, originally recorded in 2009 it never had an official release so the song has been re-imagined and re-made with a modern touch with an official video this time. It was written by nalwamba s.n kapampa & kangwa kapampa, produced, mixed and mastered by kekero.

