Political cadres have allegedly resurfaced in some markets in Lusaka, barely a fortnight, after the council started taking over operations in trading sites and bus stations.

Some traders at New Soweto market have told ZNBC News that the cadres have come back, under UPND colours.

Chinyama Kalumbu, a marketer, says some cadres are charging different amounts of money, some in the name of being council officers.

But in a telephone interview, UPND Spokesperson, Cornelius Mweetwa has said those doing so and extorting money from traders are doing so at their own peril.

Mr. Mweetwa has told ZNBC news that the party and government will NOT support wrong doing, further challenging the police to be on the lookout for would-be offenders and ensure the law takes its course.