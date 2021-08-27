Political cadres have allegedly resurfaced in some markets in Lusaka, barely a fortnight, after the council started taking over operations in trading sites and bus stations.
Some traders at New Soweto market have told ZNBC News that the cadres have come back, under UPND colours.
Chinyama Kalumbu, a marketer, says some cadres are charging different amounts of money, some in the name of being council officers.
But in a telephone interview, UPND Spokesperson, Cornelius Mweetwa has said those doing so and extorting money from traders are doing so at their own peril.
Mr. Mweetwa has told ZNBC news that the party and government will NOT support wrong doing, further challenging the police to be on the lookout for would-be offenders and ensure the law takes its course.
You really need to get a grip with these ppl!! sqme ppl with lawless mind!!! NO CADRES PLEASE!!!!
In Unip we called them ba Yufi( youths), then Ba Vigilante you will go by air. Chiluba renamed them party cadres. They maintained that name under PF. I don’t know what you will call them in order to avoid the embarrassing Cadre name. Maybe Party Stalwarts?
I THINK THE MARKETEER SHOULD STOP WEARING THOSE POLITICAL T-SHIRTS IN THE MARKETEER THEN THEY OWN’T BE ANYONE POINTING FIGURES AT ANYONE BECAUSE OF THEY POLITICAL AFFILIATION.
The councils need to strengthen their policing and order in markets and bus stops…….they need to train and employ more collections inspectors and officers.
After the ravages of lungus cader thugs , the councils have lost all forms of control in markets….
It will take a bit of time.
Here, lets put pressure on the police. This is because we know people doing that have no blessing from anyone in authority, so they are basically criminals and it is the job of the police. Infact, calling them cadres is elevating them, they are criminals, period. The government should also be proactive and station police officers in hot spot areas in readiness for such activity.
They have given some people jobs. Obviously, they also want jobs
It is fine to be a cadre as long as you do not break the law. PF cadres broke the law with impunity.
What if they are the same cadres who were there before? Why not refuse to give them money ..they have no basis to harass the marketeers.