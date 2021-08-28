9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, August 28, 2021
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

About Loyals to the President and Use of Civilian Bodyguards at State House

By Chief Editor
51 views
0
Headlines About Loyals to the President and Use of Civilian Bodyguards at...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

By Isaac Mwanza

There is a temptation most Presidents have to deal with when they take over office: dealing with loyal colleagues.

LEVY MWANAWASA had a long time, a loyal, and very competent driver from the days of running a law firm. His name was a Mr. Phiri. The thought that he was going to State House and leave him behind kept haunting him. The good staff within the establishment had to find him a driving job to do within the State House pool vehicles although he couldn’t drive the President. We have very competent security men, specifically trained to do that task with utmost security consideration.

One day, Mwanawasa was traveling to London and his advance team had arrived in London days much earlier but what Mr Mwanawasa did not know was that Mr Phiri was in that advance party entourage until he met him in the corridors at a Hotel in London. He was shocked and just asked, “naimwe a Phiri mupezeka kuno?” When he returned he told his Private Secretary that he disapproved of putting people on the list just for the sake of it. No matter how much closer Mwanawasa was Mr. Phiri, he was clear that Mr. Phiri had no business to do on that presidential trip.

MICHAEL SATA had a very loyal bodyguard by the name of Judge Ngoma. Judge Ngoma was strong and looked out for every best interest of Sata. When Sata became President, most of us felt Judge Ngoma was going to continue being the loyal aide to President Sata. However, Sata knew that the State has specific people entrusted to protect the Presidency. Sata looked after Judge Ngoma well. Even when Judge Ngoma started working for ZESCO, he never complained and fitted very well at ZESCO.

The reason those who become Presidents make these decisions is basically to ensure that State operatives who have the requisite skills and training are allowed to do their job. Taking away loyal cadres from and entrusting state security officers to do their job actually helps to avoid the confusion in handling the most important office in the land.

Previous articleCleanse parastatals of cadreism and abusive of power

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

About Loyals to the President and Use of Civilian Bodyguards at State House

By Isaac Mwanza There is a temptation most Presidents have to deal with when they take over office: dealing...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

We had a joke of a President in State House!

Columns Chief Editor - 51
By Prince Bill M. Kaping’a Social/Political Analyst Way back in 2015, I got an invitation from the office of renowned Nigerian billionaire businessman and...
Read more

The HH Presidency:Why the Tonga tribe is on trial

Columns Chief Editor - 73
By Chimwemwe Mwanza This heading is not only repulsive but emotive enough to upset a segment of politically conscious Zambians - more so in the...
Read more

Zambia’s Choice after UPND/HH election Victory: China or US?

Columns Chief Editor - 18
By Mwansa Prospery Chalwe Snr The vanquished Patriotic Front (PF) party’s campaign was partly based on depicting Hakainde Hichilema (HH) as a representative of Western...
Read more

Zambia-China Economic Ties need Recalibration

Columns Chief Editor - 16
By Mwansa Prospery Chalwe It is a well-known fact that China is Zambia largest bilateral creditor; it is also Zambia’s largest trading partner, and it’s...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.