National Energy Sector and Allied Works Union (NESAWU) acting General Secretary Clark Siankulu says the new government’s move of removing of cadres at markets and bus stations should be extended to parastatal companies.

Mr. Siankulu says because of cadreism parastatals such as ZESCO are failing to is failing to become the hub for electricity in the region by 2025.

“Professionalism and meritocracy should return to ZESCO to enable the firm fulfill their strategic role as a tool for national development for the benefit of every Zambian, ” he said.

He further congratulated President Hakainde Hichilema on his election stating that his union stands ready to collaborate with government on matters of employee welfare and job security of their members.

NESAWU vice president said the union hopes to move in the new direction and return all those declared redundant.

Meanwhile, Community Action Against Corruption (CAAC) says the United Party for National Development ( UPND) Alliance government should focus on eliminating corruption in accordance to its campaign promises.

Chief executive Officer Brighton Tembo says President Hichilema’s administration will only fulfill his party’s manifesto once they completely eliminate corruption in a sustainable and amicable manner.

ZANIS reports that the CAAC Chief executive Officer said this in a statement today.

“ The country during the past regime, degenerated into a den of corruption by some government officials and their surrogate political cadres hence the need for the new government to move forward by removing all the dirty corrupt systems ,” he said.

Government should make sure that justice is secured on behalf of Zambians from those who had field days in the previous regime to amass unexplained wealth.

“Failure to secure conviction from suspected corrupt former government officials and their political cadres, will set a bad precedence in Zambia.

“ The UPND government should be bold enough to make sure they avoid failing into the trap of taking a reconciliatory path, due to pressure from the sympathizers of the former government officials, “ he added. .

Government investigative wings should also be very professional and avoid media sensation about arrests and seizure of properties of corrupt people which will eventually be given back to the same suspects, due to building up of weak cases, that easily collapse in the courts of Law.

In his inaugural speech , President Hakainde Hichilema made a firm stance against corruption warning culprits of the wrath of the law.

And Foundation for Democratic Process (FODEP)Vice President Mike Mushanga said government should thoroughly scrutinize institutions such Zambia Police under Traffic, Road Transport and Safety agency, RTSA among others.

Stating that this is because that is where most corrupt activities occur, Mr. Mushanga said it is important that such institutions are thoroughly investigated because the general public has noted that these Agencies are the root of corruption.

He said the Ministry of health is also one sectors that needs to be looked at as it the most funded by government but surprisingly there are always complaints of shortage of drugs.

“We see the health sector being heavily funded but it is always sad to hear that there are shortages of drugs ,”he said.

He added that government can only start on a clean note if they quickly get hold of the people who are causing these corrupt activities .