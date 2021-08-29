9.5 C
Sunday, August 29, 2021
Clatous Chama Welcomes Fans Return For Tunisia Clash

Midfielder Clatous Chama has described as exciting news that spectators will attend Chipolopolo’s home game against Tunisia next week.

Chipolopolo hosts Tunisia on September 7 at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola on match-day-two of the 2022 Qatar FIFA World Cup Group B qualifiers.

CAF has allowed a limited number of 5000 fans to attend the game under strict Covid-19 guidelines in the 50,000 seater Levy Stadium.

“They have allowed a number of fans to be there and I am sure our fans have missed being in the stadium to cheer for their national team,” Chama said.

“My message to them is they support us, they pray for us, they continue keeping their faith in the team and as we approach these qualifiers we look forward to impressing our fans and our football loving country.”

