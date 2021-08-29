9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, August 29, 2021
type here...
Feature Politics
Updated:

I’m not available to contest the 2026 Presidential Elections-Lungu

By Chief Editor
53 views
10
Feature Politics I'm not available to contest the 2026 Presidential Elections-Lungu
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Former president Edgar Lungu has said that he is not available to contest the 2026 General election.

speaking to journalists shortly after a Church service at the United Church of Zambia all saints congregation in Lusaka, Mr. Lungu said that those advising him to continue as Patriotic Front (PF) President and contest 2026 are wasting their time because he will not.

President Lungu said that he lost the August 12, 2021 election and that he will focus on attending to other issues.

President Lungu since has called on the church to pray for the recently elected UPND government to deliver their campaign promises, adding that time for campaigns is over and that the UPND Government needs to be given space to deliver on their promises.

The sixth President added that it is cardinal for the government of the day to work with the church because the church plays an important role in the governance of the country.

Previous articleToday’s Message: You Are Not a Slave
Next articleFormer Archbishop of Lusaka warns leaders against disregarding the voice of the people

10 COMMENTS

  5. Look at him…no shame at all ..at least he is free to go to church even inviting the media to wait for him after service. If you are not contesting why don’t bl%^dy retire ….why are you still here eh???? Go away to Swaziland…dont expect taxpayers to pay for your rent of security when you are still actively participating in politics.

    1

  9. Timely and Wise words and wisdom to allow work to continue Moving on to allow others to take on the mantle There is no looser or winner in promotion of national unity and progress even when presented and given the opportunity to review the 2021 elections and loss President Lungu has since called on the church to pray for the recently elected UPND government to deliver their campaign promises, adding that time for campaigns is over and that the UPND Government needs to be given space to deliver on their promises

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

General NewsPhoto Editor - 0

All church denominations are equal-President Hichilema

President Hakainde Hichilema says Zambia shall continue to be a Christian nation with no particular church denomination being superior...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Decision for President Lungu to remain in Politics is up to him and his family

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 16
Patriotic Front Vice President Hon. Given Lubinda has expressed profound gratitude to the Party President Edgar Lungu, the PF MCC, and the general membership...
Read more

Miles Sampa blames the old Guard for Sinking PF and the presidency

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 48
Newly elected Patriotic Front Matero Member of Parliament Miles Sampa has laid the blame for isolating President Edgar Lungu from getting the truth from...
Read more

President Lungu will not seek re-election in 2026, and Davies Mwila rules out continuing as Party CEO

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 17
Patriotic Front (PF) Secretary General Davies Mwila has maintained that Party President and former Republican President Edgar Lungu will not seek re-election in 2026....
Read more

“Who is the strange cadre escorting HH on the guard of honor and trying to get instruments of power?”

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 33
BY Raphael Mangani NAKACINDA Former Water Development Minister. We have a very strong observation during yesterday's SWEARING IN CEREMONY where we saw state security taking...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.