CAF Confederation Cup envoys Kabwe Warriors have lost 1-0 to visiting Tanzanian side Azam FC in a friendly match played at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola on Sunday.

Warriors are preparing to face CFFA of Madagascar in the preliminaries of the Confederation Cup next month.

Zimbabwean striker Prince Dube scored the goal that separated Azam and Warriors in the 59th minute.

The friendly game was played in three sets of 30 minutes each.

It was the first high profile friendly for Warriors as coach Manfred Chabinga assess his squad.

Azam coached by George Lwandamina last Wednesday lost 3-0 to Red Arrows in another friendly match at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium.

The East African side will face Zesco United on September at the same venue.