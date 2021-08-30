Leicester City striker Patson Daka and Brighton Midfielder Enock Mwepu have joined Chipolopolo camp in Morocco as momentum builds towards the 2022 Qatar FIFA World Cup Group B qualifier September 7 away date against Mauritania.

Mwepu and Patson are among the eight foreign-based call-ups in Chipolopolo Beston Chambeshi’s final 22-member side named on Monday for this Friday’s Group B opener in Nouakchott and the September home game against Tunisia at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.

Patson said on arrival in Casablanca that expectations are high from Chipolopolo to do well in the FIFA world Cup qualifiers after their woeful attempt to qualify for the last three AFCON’s.

“First of all I am very happy and excited to finally be with the team. It is always an honor and a very big privilege for me every time to represent the nation. It is every player’s dream to play for their nation and for me to have this opportunity is something amazing, it is something I never take for granted,” Patson said.

“We know why we are here and each and every person knows what is required from them.

“We just have to encourage each other and support each other and work together as a team so that we can achieve our end goal that we have together as a team because it is only us who can help ourselves to achieve what we want to achieve with the fans of course back home.”



GOALKEEPERS: Mwenya Chibwe (Baroka FC,South Africa), Gregory Sanjase (Young Green Eagles), Lameck Siame (Zanaco)

DEFENDERS:Benedict Chepeshi, Prosper Chiluya (both Red Arrows), Simon Silwimba, Solomon Sakala (both Zesco United), Tandi Mwape (TP Mazembe, DR Congo), Dominic Chanda (Kabwe Warriors)



MIDFIELDERS:Enock Mwepu (Brighton & Hove Albion, England), Clatous Chama (RS Berkane, Morocco), Dickson Chapa, Kelvin Mubanga (both Zesco United), Spencer Sautu (Power Dynamos) Benson Sakala(Unattached), Lubambo Musonda (AC Horsens, Denmark), Roderick Kabwe (Unattached), Prince Mumba (Kabwe Warriors), Boyd Musonda (Zanaco)

STRIKERS:Brian Mwila (Buildcon), Patson Daka (Leicester City, England), Edward Chilufya (Djurgardens IF, Sweden)