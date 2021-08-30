The United Party for National Development (UPND) leadership in Muchinga Province has called on the Zambia Police and Council police to intensify patrols in markets and bus stations and deal with cadres who have resurfaced in public places.

UPND Muchinga Province Coordinator Frederick Chimeya said directives by President Hakainde Hichilema to remove cadres in markets and bus stations should be followed.

Mr. Chimeya said cadres are reported to have resurfaced in some markets and bus stations despite the final directive to stop the trend by the President.

He noted that the revenue base for local authorities has improved after the councils took over running of markets and bus stations.

He observed that allowing the councils to take charge of markets and bus stations will benefit every citizen unlike if few individuals collect revenue.

“I humbly advocate for intensified patrols in Muchinga Province through by combined team of both Zambia Police and councils to stop cadres in streets, markets and bus stations,” said Mr. Chimeya.

He has since urged members of the public to ensure cadres do not resurface as such will cause chaos in public places.