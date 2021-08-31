The Human Rights commission is elated with President Hichilema’s directive to the police to ensure thorough investigations are carried out before arresting suspects.

Human Rights commission Chairperson Mudford Mwandenga said President Hichilema has set a clear national agenda for respect of human rights.

He said the commission is also pleased with the President’s pronouncement that police must not hesitate to grant bond for bondable offences to guard against the violation of human rights.

Mr. Mwandenga said the move is consistent with Section 33 of the Criminal Procedure Code Act, which stipulates that suspects arrested must be taken to court within 24 hours or be granted police bond.

He said the commission is looking forward to seeing the Presidential directives implemented by the Law Enforcement Agencies.

The Human Rights Commission Chairperson further commended President Hichilema for advising the courts to uphold the constitutional right of accused persons by considering granting them bail with relaxed conditions.

Mr. Mwandenga said institutions involved in the administration of the criminal justice system have an obligation to uphold the rule of law, constitutionalism and human rights.