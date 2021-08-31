9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, August 31, 2021
type here...
Sports
Updated:

GBFC Ladies Advance To COSAFA Zone CAF Womens Champions League Semifinals

By sports
53 views
0
Sports GBFC Ladies Advance To COSAFA Zone CAF Womens Champions League Semifinals
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Green Buffaloes are through to the COSAFA zone qualifying tournament for the inaugural CAF Women’s Champions League.

The Zambian champions on Tuesday afternoon beat TURA Magic of Namibia 1-0 in their final Group B match to finish second and join leaders’ Zimbabwean club Black Rhinos Queens in the semifinals on September 2.

Buffaloes win saw them bounce back after losing 2-0 to Black Rhinos in their opening Group B match on August 27.

But Buffaloes left it late against TURA and it took an 87th minute Anita Mulenga goal to collect their first win at the inaugural tournament.

Buffaloes finished on 3 points from two games, three points behind Black Rhinos while TURA exit the COSAFA tournament after two straight defeats.

Meanwhile, Buffaloes face hosts and red-hot Mamelodi Sundowns in the second semifinal kickoff on Thursday at 14h00 after Black Rhinos play Double Action of Botswana at 11h00 for a place in the September 4 final.

Winner of the COSAFA zone tournament will represent the region at the first-ever CAF Women’s Champions League that Egypt will hosts at the end of this year.

Previous articleChipolopolo Wrap-up Morocco Camp

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Sportssports - 0

GBFC Ladies Advance To COSAFA Zone CAF Womens Champions League Semifinals

Green Buffaloes are through to the COSAFA zone qualifying tournament for the inaugural CAF Women’s Champions League. The Zambian champions...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Chipolopolo Wrap-up Morocco Camp

Sports sports - 0
Chipolopolo's ten-days training camp in Morocco is now closed and the team have packed their bags heading to Nouakchott ahead of their September 3...
Read more

Judgement Day For Buffaloes at COSAFA/CAF Womens Champions League

Sports sports - 0
Green Buffaloes semifinal destiny at the COSAFA zone qualifiers for the inaugural CAF Women’s Champions League will be decided this afternoon when they face...
Read more

Patson and Mwepu Join Chipolopolo Camp

Sports sports - 3
Leicester City striker Patson Daka and Brighton Midfielder Enock Mwepu have joined Chipolopolo camp in Morocco as momentum builds towards the 2022 Qatar...
Read more

BASKETBALL: Lunga Bullets Open 3 Point Lead

Sports sports - 0
Defending champions Lunga Bullets have opened a three point lead in the Copperbelt Basketball League after posting their third consecutive win at the weekend. Lunga...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.