Green Buffaloes are through to the COSAFA zone qualifying tournament for the inaugural CAF Women’s Champions League.

The Zambian champions on Tuesday afternoon beat TURA Magic of Namibia 1-0 in their final Group B match to finish second and join leaders’ Zimbabwean club Black Rhinos Queens in the semifinals on September 2.

Buffaloes win saw them bounce back after losing 2-0 to Black Rhinos in their opening Group B match on August 27.

But Buffaloes left it late against TURA and it took an 87th minute Anita Mulenga goal to collect their first win at the inaugural tournament.

Buffaloes finished on 3 points from two games, three points behind Black Rhinos while TURA exit the COSAFA tournament after two straight defeats.

Meanwhile, Buffaloes face hosts and red-hot Mamelodi Sundowns in the second semifinal kickoff on Thursday at 14h00 after Black Rhinos play Double Action of Botswana at 11h00 for a place in the September 4 final.

Winner of the COSAFA zone tournament will represent the region at the first-ever CAF Women’s Champions League that Egypt will hosts at the end of this year.