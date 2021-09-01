9.5 C
Lwandamina: Don’t Overload Mwepu and Patson

Coach George Lwandamina has warned Chipolopolo against over dependence on Patson Daka and Enock Mwepu in the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Lwandamina, the coach of Tanzanian side Azam FC, said the Zambia Under-20 graduates have not reached a stage where they can be considered as dependable players.

“Yes we have those boys who won the Under-20 Africa Cup but that is not enough,” Lwandamina said.

“You should have the core of the team and then you fuse in those boys, because those are still boys but do we have the core of the team.”

Lwandamina, the ex-Zambia and Zesco United coach, said more years are needed to build a strong Chipolopolo squad.

He said Zambia’s opponents in the World Cup qualifiers like Mauritania and Equatorial Guinea have improved over the years.

“These teams have improved a lot and we are stagnant, for lack of a better word, they have done so much even in investment in the coaching so they are improving. Us we are still thinking of 2012,” he said.

Zambia will also face Tunisia in Group B of the World Cup campaign.

