Sports
Chama To Miss Mauritania Game

Chipolopolo midfielder Clatous Chama has been ruled out of Friday’s Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Mauritania away in North Africa.

FAZ spokesperson Sydney Mungala said a visa hitch has prevented Chama from leaving Morocco for Mauritania.

Chama has been in Morocco from last week when he signed for local side RS Berkane.

“Following a visa hitch, the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) wishes to inform its members and all stakeholders that newly signed RS Berkane midfielder Clatous Chama will be unavailable for Friday’s Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier between Zambia and Mauritania,” Mungala said.

“Chama, who had initially joined the Chipolopolo camp in Morocco for the international camp could not be allowed to travel out of Morocco with the team on September 1, 2021, following unresolved visa matters with his club.”

“FAZ is however, hopeful that the matter will be resolved before Tuesday’s home match against Tunisia in Ndola,” Mungala said.

Coach Beston Chambeshi’s side has 21 players going into Friday’s opening Group B match.

