Thursday, September 2, 2021
Over 80 MPs sworn in, pledge to work with Government

Over 80 Members of Parliament among them independents candidates have pledged to work with President Hakainde Hichilema to spur social and economic development in the country.

Independent MPs from Petauke Central and Milenge Constituency have resolved to work with the government in order to expedite the country’s industrialization agenda.

Petauke Central MP Emmanuel Banda told ZANIS in an interview that he will work with President Hichilema to improve the road network in his area.

Mr Banda who described his being sworn into office as the beginning of robust development, pointed out that Petauke Central is longing for school infrastructure and proper road network.

“Despite being independent, I will work closely with President Hakainde Hichilema to develop Petauke central and I call upon all well-meaning residents of Petauke to come to my office so that we draw the road map of developing the area together,” he charged.

Meanwhile, Milenge Independent Member of Parliament Gystave Chonde stated that time has come for the constituency to be open for business.

Mr Chonde stressed that Milenge will only attract massive investment when the road network is worked on within the most possible time.

And Kafue Member of Parliament Mirriam Chonya said she will continue with the laid down development trajectory.

Ms Chonya who will serve her second as Kafue MP, cited agriculture, women empowerment as top on her agenda.

“People of Kafue should expect massive development and will do more with President Hakainde Hichilema in the area of Agriculture, empowerment and improving our road network,” she emphasized.

And Patriotic Front Mambilima MP Jean Chisenga pledged to focus on improving water and sanitation services in her area.

