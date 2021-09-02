Nkana have hired experienced football administrator Kelvin Mutafu as club Chief Executive Officer ahead of the 2021/22 season.

Mutafu is a former Forest Rangers Chairman and FAZ Treasurer.

He replaces Club Accountant Kapwepwe Mutale who held the position in an acting capacity after the departure of Charles Chakatazya.

Mutafu was unveiled on Thursday morning by Nkana President Joseph Silwamba.

“I would also like to urge the Secretariat and other stakeholders who include our ever supportive Nkana supporters to give Mutafu all the support in his new role,” said Silwamba.

Mutafu has told the Nkana Media that he is looking forward to working at Nkana.

”I am very delighted having to take up this position at Zambia’s most successful club. I know I have a huge task ahead but I am equal to the task,” said Mutafu.