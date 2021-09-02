9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, September 2, 2021
type here...
General News
Updated:

President Hakainde Hichilema urged to consider appointing young women to his cabinet

By Chief Editor
53 views
2
General News President Hakainde Hichilema urged to consider appointing young women to his...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Young Women in Action (YWA) has called on President Hakainde Hichilema to consider appointing young women to his cabinet.

YWA Director Harriet Chibuta said President Hichilema should heed to his promise, and appoint his cabinet based on qualifications and not on tribal, gender or ethnical grounds.

Ms Chibuta said her organization is anxious to see the composition of the cabinet, adding that those being appointed are the leaders who will spearhead development.

She added that qualified young women are also capable of contributing to the development of the country if given a chance, hence the emphasis before the cabinet is formed.

Speaking in an interview in Lusaka yesterday, Ms Chibuta stated that the organization is looking forward to seeing a government that is inclusive.

“In his inaugural speech, the President mentioned that the cabinet will be based on qualifications and not tribal, ethnicity or gender factors. We want to see young women with qualifications being considered take up such responsibilities,” she said.

Meanwhile, Ms Chibuta also congratulated the President for winning the August 12 general elections.

Previous articleOver 80 MPs sworn in, pledge to work with Government
Next articleWe have Inherited “Empty” Treasury, HH tells the BBC

2 COMMENTS

  1. great to go with it but the young should exhibit exceptional scholarly prowess. no job-on-training. Governance is no nature of noise signals.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

EconomyChief Editor - 7

Vedanta reaches out to HH’s Government, Promises $300 million for local suppliers and community projects

Vedanta Resources Limited has said that it is keen to open a dialogue with ZCCM-IH holding and has stressed...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Over 80 MPs sworn in, pledge to work with Government

General News Chief Editor - 0
Over 80 Members of Parliament among them independents candidates have pledged to work with President Hakainde Hichilema to spur social and economic development in...
Read more

Chishimba Kambwili explains the Leaked Audio Recording

General News Chief Editor - 51
Former Minister of Information and now Patriotic Front Member has said that he does not engage in criminality or shady deals. Reacting an audio recording...
Read more

The Public Order Act can be Amended Without Reviewing the Constitution- Former LAZ President

General News Chief Editor - 9
Lawyer Eddie Mwitwa has said that there is a need to amend the Public Order Act at an opportune time. Mr. Mwitwa, who is also...
Read more

NGO commends banning of wearing military attire by cadres

General News Photo Editor - 6
The Alliance for Good Governance has commended President Hakainde Hichilema on his call to the defense forces to ensure that no party cadre is...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.