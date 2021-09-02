Young Women in Action (YWA) has called on President Hakainde Hichilema to consider appointing young women to his cabinet.

YWA Director Harriet Chibuta said President Hichilema should heed to his promise, and appoint his cabinet based on qualifications and not on tribal, gender or ethnical grounds.

Ms Chibuta said her organization is anxious to see the composition of the cabinet, adding that those being appointed are the leaders who will spearhead development.

She added that qualified young women are also capable of contributing to the development of the country if given a chance, hence the emphasis before the cabinet is formed.

Speaking in an interview in Lusaka yesterday, Ms Chibuta stated that the organization is looking forward to seeing a government that is inclusive.

“In his inaugural speech, the President mentioned that the cabinet will be based on qualifications and not tribal, ethnicity or gender factors. We want to see young women with qualifications being considered take up such responsibilities,” she said.

Meanwhile, Ms Chibuta also congratulated the President for winning the August 12 general elections.