President Hakainde Hichilema took to Twitter on Thursday to assure creditors that they’ll be paid, having warned in an interview with Bloomberg this week that Zambia’s debt burden is bigger than previously thought.
The country’s bonds rallied.
Mr. Hichilema needs to negotiate new terms with external lenders after Zambia became Africa’s first pandemic-era defaulter 10 months ago.
Using the nickname “Bally” — local slang for dad — the new president said he would pay.
First, Zambia needs to secure a deal with the International Monetary Fund that will form the basis of talks with creditors that range from state-owned Chinese lenders to holders of the nation’s $3 billion Eurobonds.
Dr. Situmbeko Musokotwane, the new finance minister, says he’s targeting a deal with the Washington-based lender by November.
Zambia’s $1 billion in dollar bonds due 2024 advanced 1.1% to 79.8 cents on the dollar by 2:35 p.m. in London.
They’d retreated by the most in more than two months on Wednesday, after President Hichilema’s warning on the level of debt.
Of course he will.
What is important is that we are moving forward to positivity. By and large funds leakage through corruption has come to a halt at least for now. Govt can now start building confidence to bondholders & start meeting commitments. This is far way better than the chasm the country was in four weeks ago under PF malfeasance.
At least we have a President now who knows what he is talking about not a coward who hides behind press assistant and only talks rubbish on the airport tarmac when he is off for another pointless weekend fully paid working visit with his friends.
When Bally alarmed the world wide community, the bond holders became nervous and apprehensive.
The assurance by the president has overturned the trend.
The power of the mouth can build or destroy.
This was unthinkable in Lungu government as LUNGU never understood how the markets works !
I did not see any market reaction after the BoZ Governor Quarterly report, which is an indication the market doesn’t trust him….the reason for his removal!
It appears the PF Vuvuzelas do NOT understand what that twit means, you can tell, how they are missing to comment on this article and if they do, they will instead drive the attention somewhere else.