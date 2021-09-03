9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, September 3, 2021
Economy
Chief Chibwika call on Government to check operations at Kasenseli Gold Mine

By Chief Editor
Chief Chibwika of the Lunda people in Mwinilunga district has called on the new government to bring sanity at Kasenseli gold mine.

Chief Chibwika charged that the mine is not being run in a transparent manner as there is no clear understanding of the operations.

Chief Chibwika said the mine started operations in 2019 and since then the host community has not seen any benefits.

The traditional leader told the media that the mine has no proper documentation but that it went ahead into mining without any engagement.

He called on the government to engage an investor that will operate the mine in a transparent way.

The traditional leader also congratulated the Head of State on the election victory and wished them success as they execute national duties.

