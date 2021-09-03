The Ministry of Health has applauded frontline workers across the country, for remaining committed to duty amid the fight against COVID-19.

Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary for Technical Services Kennedy Malama noted that the frontline workers have shown commitment and diligence to duty, and have helped the country receive positive recognition globally, towards the fight against the coronavirus.

He added that frontline personnel should take care of their mental health and seek help whenever they are faced with challenges.

“We encourage each and every member of the response team to take this opportunity provided by the positive outlook of the COVID-19 situation, to reflect and re-energize, while taking care of their mental, physical and social wellbeing,” said Dr Malama.

He, however, announced that in the last 24 hours 183 new COVID-19 cases were recorded out of 6,196 tests conducted, bringing the cumulative number of cases recorded to date to 206,705.

Dr Malama explained that 13 new COVID-19 admissions were recorded across the country, with the majority recorded on the Copperbelt.

‘’We discharged 280 patients in both community and isolation facilities bringing the cumulative number of recoveries to 201,507,’’ he explained.

Dr Malama further announced that three new COVID-19 related deaths were recorded, bringing the cumulative number of deaths to now stand at 33,608.

Meanwhile, Dr. Malama disclosed that 588,857 doses of vaccines have been utilized since the COVID-19 vaccination campaign was launched in April 2021.

‘’Our target is to have 10 percent of the eligible population fully vaccinated by the end of September, 2021 as stated earlier,’’ he said.