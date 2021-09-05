9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, September 5, 2021
General News
No Scheduled Media Briefing this Evening to Announce Cabinet-State House

By Chief Editor
State House has dismissed the media rumour going around social media the President Hakainde Hichilema will this evening address the media to announce his cabinet.

In a statement released to the media by the President’s special Assistant for Press and Public relations Anthony Bwalya, State House said that contrary to the rumour, President Hichilema is continuing to meticulously and carefully work through the process of ensuring that he puts together a diverse and dedicated team of talented people who will unquestionably commit themselves to serve the national interest.

STATE HOUSE DISMISSES MEDIA BRIEFING RUMOUR

Lusaka, (Sunday, 5 th September, 2021) —– State House wishes to unequivocally dispel as both untrue and unfounded, the rumour circulating on social media that His Excellency Mr. Hakainde Hichilema, President of the Republic of Zambia is due to address the media this evening and proceed to announce his Cabinet.

Contrary to the rumour, President Hichilema is continuing to meticulously and carefully work through the process of ensuring that he puts together a diverse and dedicated team of talented people who will unquestionably commit themselves to serve the national interest.

The President appeals for patience while he conducts this exercise but further assures, that he is actively engaging all the critical stakeholders in ensuring that the tone of leadership under his administration is not only inclusive but also diverse and responsive to the development needs of all citizens.

Issued by:
SIGNED
Anthony Bwalya
SPECIAL ASSISTANT TO THE PRESIDENT
(PRESS AND PUBLIC RELATIONS)
STATE HOUSE

