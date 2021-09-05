Leicester City striker Patson Daka and Brighton midfielder Enock Mwepu are backing Chipolopolo to shine without them in Tuesday’s 2022 Qatar FIFA World Cup Group B home qualifier against Tunisia.

The EPL-based duo featured in Fridays opening Group B away game against Mauritania that Zambia won 2-1 in which Mwepu gave Chipolopolo a 1-0 halftime lead in Nouakchott.

But Mwepu and Patson will miss Tuesday’s date to avoid the possibility of undergoing ten-day quarantine when they re-enter the UK from Zambia which is on the Covid-19 Red-Listed nations.

“I know it is a burden for the fans who will think Enock Mwepu and Patson won’t be there. What I want to tell them is that we have a team that is united and still stand in the absence of others. We will be together in spirit, and I believe that they will get a win and we will push forward,” Mwepu said.

Patson too echoed his Chipolopolo teammate’s feelings over their absence.

“We may not be there physically but spiritually we will be there with them, we will be supporting them, we will be praying for them,” Patson said.

“And to the fans, we say they should continue to believe and supporting us, they are the ones who keep us going. We appreciate their support that they always give us.”

Meanwhile, Chipolopolo landed in Ndola on Sunday morning on a chartered flight from Mauritania ahead of the September 7 match-day-two Group B date against Tunisia at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.

Tunisia, who beat Equatorial Guinea 3-0 at home in Rades on September 3, lead Group B tied on points with second placed Zambia.