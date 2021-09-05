9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, September 5, 2021
type here...
Sports
Updated:

Patson and Mwepu Wish Chipolopolo Good Luck Against Tunisia

By sports
53 views
0
Sports Patson and Mwepu Wish Chipolopolo Good Luck Against Tunisia
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Leicester City striker Patson Daka and Brighton midfielder Enock Mwepu are backing Chipolopolo to shine without them in Tuesday’s 2022 Qatar FIFA World Cup Group B home qualifier against Tunisia.

The EPL-based duo featured in Fridays opening Group B away game against Mauritania that Zambia won 2-1 in which Mwepu gave Chipolopolo a 1-0 halftime lead in Nouakchott.

But Mwepu and Patson will miss Tuesday’s date to avoid the possibility of undergoing ten-day quarantine when they re-enter the UK from Zambia which is on the Covid-19 Red-Listed nations.

“I know it is a burden for the fans who will think Enock Mwepu and Patson won’t be there. What I want to tell them is that we have a team that is united and still stand in the absence of others. We will be together in spirit, and I believe that they will get a win and we will push forward,” Mwepu said.

Patson too echoed his Chipolopolo teammate’s feelings over their absence.

“We may not be there physically but spiritually we will be there with them, we will be supporting them, we will be praying for them,” Patson said.

“And to the fans, we say they should continue to believe and supporting us, they are the ones who keep us going. We appreciate their support that they always give us.”

Meanwhile, Chipolopolo landed in Ndola on Sunday morning on a chartered flight from Mauritania ahead of the September 7 match-day-two Group B date against Tunisia at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.

Tunisia, who beat Equatorial Guinea 3-0 at home in Rades on September 3, lead Group B tied on points with second placed Zambia.

Previous articleNo Scheduled Media Briefing this Evening to Announce Cabinet-State House

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Sportssports - 0

Patson and Mwepu Wish Chipolopolo Good Luck Against Tunisia

Leicester City striker Patson Daka and Brighton midfielder Enock Mwepu are backing Chipolopolo to shine without them in Tuesday's...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Tunisia Set-up Group B Top Two Showdown Against Zambia After Victory

Sports sports - 1
Tunisia defeated Equatorial Guinea on Friday to set up a Group B top two showdown against Zambia on match-day-two. The five-time FIFA World Cup finalists...
Read more

George Chilufya Honoured To Be Back at Nkana

Sports sports - 0
Ex-Nkana and Zambia defender George Chilufya is thrilled to return to his old club as first assistant coach. Nkana on Friday appointed Chilufya as assistant...
Read more

Chipolopolo Making Roaring Start in Qatar Qualifiers

Sports sports - 6
Chipolopolo have kicked off the 2022 Qatar FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign with a hard-fought 2-1 win over Mauritania away at the Olympic Stadium...
Read more

Green Buffaloes Exit COSAFA Zone CAF Womens Champions League Qualifiers

Sports sports - 0
Green Buffaloes' CAF Women’s Champions League qualification dreams ended on Thursday after bowing out of the COSAFA zone qualifiers at the semifinal stage. The Zambian...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.