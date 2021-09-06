The United Party for National Development (UPND) government has clarified that it will not deregister the opposition Patriotic Front (PF).

UPND Spokesperson, Cornelius Mweetwa says the ruling party will not heed to calls by some political players to deregister the PF party due to criminal allegations.

Speaking at a press briefing in Lusaka today, Mr Mweetwa lamented that such calls are undemocratic and not welcome in the UPND Alliance.

Mr Mweetwa stated that most PF Members of Parliament are new and cannot be held accountable for the crimes of others.

The UPND Spokesperson further stated that the laws of Zambia are sufficient enough, therefore, no requirement or need to contemplate deregistering the PF.

“We are opposed to any calls to deregister the PF. Whatever the PF did to the people of Zambia, are covered under the laws of this country and are able to be adjudicated upon by the laws of Zambia,” Mr. Mweetwa stated.

And Mr Mweetwa said the UPND Alliance was aware of the anxiety among the people for President Hakainde Hichilema to announce the next cabinet.

He explained that President Hichilema is careful about who he selects to work with given the vastness of the task ahead of the UPND Alliance government.

He added that for the new administration to fully implement its promises, there is a need to put up a credible team for the benefit of Zambians.

“The anxiety will soon come to an end and you will not wait any longer than reasonably necessary. The President has had to be meticulous about who he decides to work with given the enormity of the expectations of the people in the new administration,” Mr. Mweetwa indicated.

Meanwhile, Mr. Mweetwa has described allegations by PF, Mporokoso Member of Parliament and leader of the opposition Brian Mundubile that the party was dribbled during the selection of the Speaker and Deputies of the National Assembly as political propaganda.

“This is merely political propaganda because the PF party failed to field any candidate as they did not file in any nomination before the close for voting,” Mr Mweetwa stated.

He noted that the UPND Alliance considered the results of the parliamentary elections that had little representation from women hence the decision to nominate a woman speaker as well as the first deputy speaker.

And Mr Mweetwa explained that the UPND Alliance legal team carefully investigated and confirmed that the appointment of Funwell Siyandenge as Deputy Inspector General of Police at State was rightfully done without any breach of the law.

He also disclosed that the government will devise an appropriate platform with a legal framework for civil servants who were wrongfully dismissed to present their cases.

He noted that the cases will be assessed on merit and appropriate actions will be followed.