Chipolopolo coach Beston Chambeshi has asked for some positive energy from fans for tomorrow’s 2022 Qatar FIFA World Cup Group B top-two clash against Tunisia at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.

Zambia beat Mauritania 2-1 away in Nouakchott on September 3 to make a bright start to their 2022 Qatar qualifiers but Chambeshi has received criticism for the efficient and pragmatic manner Chipolopolo went about it.

“Let’s build this team; we have seen so many changes in the team for a long time so let’s try and stick to the boys we have right now. We are not saying we will give you bad results but we are here to deliver and see to it that we all smile,” Chambeshi said.

Chambeshi’s side faces a Tunisia side that beat Equatorial Guinea 3-0 last Friday at home in Rades to take top spot and relegated Zambia to second place on goal difference heading into their big match-day-two showdown.

“Yes, Tunisia scored three goals at home and used home advantage to the fullest. But these days there is no such thing as home ground or away advantage for that matter but we will see how we will handle Tunisia,” Chambeshi said.

Meanwhile, midfielder Clatous Chama of Moroccan club RS Berkane joined the team on Sunday after missing the Mauritania game due to a visa hitch.

Chama’s presence cushions the absence of Brighton midfielder Enock Mwepu and Leicester City striker Patson Daka who had to return to England after the win over Mauritania to avoid being quarantined for ten days upon return from Covid-19 Red Listed Zambia.

And Chambeshi has also recalled Napsa Stars’ teenage striker Jimmy Mukeya, Nkana midfielder Harrison Chisala and Red Arrows forward Felix Bulaya.

The trio was part of Chipolopolo’s ten-day training camp in Morocco but had to be dropped to make way for the seven foreign-based players summoned for the Mauritania fixture.