Health
Kasenengwa overwhelmed with demand for Covid-19 vaccines

Kasenengwa overwhelmed with demand for Covid-19 vaccines
Health authorities in the Kasenengwa district are overwhelmed by the demand for Covid-19 vaccines from the members of the public in the area.

District Health Director Dingase Mvula disclosed that Kasenengwa received 1,514 doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine which was all used up within two weeks.

According to Dr. Mvula, the district is now only remaining with AstraZeneca meant to be given to people who are due for their second dose.

Dr. Mvula was speaking during the Epidemic Preparedness, Prevention Management and Control (EPPMC) meeting held today.

She is however happy with the demand for the vaccines from the members of the public in Kasenengwa.

“This shows that people have understood the importance of getting the vaccine so that they are protected. We shall continue vaccinating people once we receive more vaccines as a district,” Dr. Mvula said.

She told the meeting that once the district receives more vaccines, members of the community will be informed so that those that are yet to be vaccinated can do so.

And Dr. Mvula disclosed that the district has not recorded any Covid-19 positive case for the past three weeks, out of the 615 tests conducted.

She said this is a good development towards the fight against the pandemic.

However, she was quick to mention that people should not drop the guard against Covid-19 but instead continue to observe all recommended health preventive guidelines

