The United Party for National Development (UPND) has said that President Hakainde Hichilema has discouraged his members from petitioning elections results unless in cases where there is compelling evidence of gross electoral malpractice.

Speaking today at a Media briefing, UPND spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa has said that this was to enable the Government to concentrate on developing the country and move away from politics.

Mr. Mweetwa however says individuals have the right to petition the elections in line with the constitution

Mr. Mweetwa noted that the UPND has received concerns from some organizations stating that the petitions will cause unnecessary by-elections.

And Mr. Mweetwa has explained that the opposition Patriotic Front did not float any name for the position of deputy speaker.

He said it is unfortunate that the PF is accusing the UPND of dribbling the elections of the speaker.

Mr. Mweetwa has since urged the PF to be truthful on the matter.

Meanwhile, the UPND Spokesperson also noted that civil servants that were retired in the national interest because they were said to be UPND sympathizers should wait for the establishment of a platform where their matters will be attended to.

Mr. Mweetwa said all those affected should be patient with the Government.