Newly-appointed Inspector General of Police Lemmy Kajoba has directed Deputy Commissioners of Police in Provinces to ensure that they devise mechanisms aimed at averting the harassment of members of the public in some markets and bus stations by some suspected political cadres in all markets and bus stations under their charge.

In a statement released to the media, Mr. Kajoba said that he has observed with concern the continued reports of harassment of members of the public in some markets and bus stations by some suspected political cadres and has ordered the deployment of police officers to markets and bus stations as a proactive measure as one of the intervening measures.

Mr. Kajoba said that the deployment will enable Zambia Police to respond to people’s concerns without delay hence protecting traders from those cadres who are trying to resist change in the running of markets and bus stations.

“It has become a practice that whenever cadres notice the absence of police officers, they begin harassing the public and only escape the moment police officers are called in to restore order. We should not continue on that reactive route,” Mr Kajoba said.

Mr. Kajoba appealed to traders is that they should report individuals who are in a habit of harassing them to police officers who will be deployed and should always pay fees to officials from the local authorities and not cadres.

Earlier, People’s Alliance for Change President, Andyford Mayele Banda called on the Inspector General of Police, Remmy Kajoba to form a task force to resolve the crisis around cadres at bus stations and trading places.

Mr. Banda said the misconduct of cadres was one of the major reasons why the governments of UNIP, MMD, and PF fell.

There has been numerous reports of UPND cadres controlling markets and collecting money from traders.