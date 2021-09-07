The Ministry of Health has disclosed that a total of 601 teenage pregnancies were recorded in Chipata district in Eastern province from April to June this year. Chipata District Health Director (DHD) Charles Fanaka said during the same period, a total of 2,681 pregnancies were recorded in the area.

Speaking in an interview yesterday, Dr. Fanaka said of these pregnancies; 1,248 pregnancies were recorded from women aged 25 years and above. He revealed that 832 pregnancies were recorded from those aged between 20 years and 24 years.

Dr. Fanaka further disclosed that 591 pregnancies were recorded from teenagers aged between 15 and 19 years of age while 10 pregnancies were recorded among girls age 15 years. He said the 601 teenage pregnancies represents 22.4 percent of the total pregnancies recorded between April and June this year.

Meanwhile, Dr. Fanaka said a total 3,064 pregnancies were recorded from January to March this year in Chipata district. He said from the recorded pregnancies, 1 322 women were aged 25 years and above while 1,031 pregnancies were among those aged between 20 years and 24 years of age.

Dr. Fanaka further said 695 pregnancies were recorded from those aged between 15 and 19 years in the first quarter of 2021. He said about 16 pregnancies were also registered from the teenagers aged 15 in Chipata district early this year.

Dr. Fanaka said a total of 711 teenage pregnancies that were recorded in Chipata district from January to March this year represents 23.2 percent of the total pregnancies recorded the first quarter.