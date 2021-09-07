9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, September 7, 2021
type here...
Rural News
Updated:

601 teenage pregnancies recorded in Chipata from April to June this year

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
Rural News 601 teenage pregnancies recorded in Chipata from April to June...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Ministry of Health has disclosed that a total of 601 teenage pregnancies were recorded in Chipata district in Eastern province from April to June this year. Chipata District Health Director (DHD) Charles Fanaka said during the same period, a total of 2,681 pregnancies were recorded in the area.

Speaking in an interview yesterday, Dr. Fanaka said of these pregnancies; 1,248 pregnancies were recorded from women aged 25 years and above. He revealed that 832 pregnancies were recorded from those aged between 20 years and 24 years.

Dr. Fanaka further disclosed that 591 pregnancies were recorded from teenagers aged between 15 and 19 years of age while 10 pregnancies were recorded among girls age 15 years. He said the 601 teenage pregnancies represents 22.4 percent of the total pregnancies recorded between April and June this year.

Meanwhile, Dr. Fanaka said a total 3,064 pregnancies were recorded from January to March this year in Chipata district. He said from the recorded pregnancies, 1 322 women were aged 25 years and above while 1,031 pregnancies were among those aged between 20 years and 24 years of age.

Dr. Fanaka further said 695 pregnancies were recorded from those aged between 15 and 19 years in the first quarter of 2021. He said about 16 pregnancies were also registered from the teenagers aged 15 in Chipata district early this year.

Dr. Fanaka said a total of 711 teenage pregnancies that were recorded in Chipata district from January to March this year represents 23.2 percent of the total pregnancies recorded the first quarter.

Previous articleThe slow growth of the manufacturing sector in Zambia due to the previous government’s excessive borrowing-ZAM

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Rural NewsChief Editor - 0

601 teenage pregnancies recorded in Chipata from April to June this year

The Ministry of Health has disclosed that a total of 601 teenage pregnancies were recorded in Chipata district in...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Follow Presidential directives, issue police bond to deserving suspects, Police Officers told

Rural News Chief Editor - 6
The police command in Kapiri Mposhi has directed its officers in the district to follow the Presidential directive of ensuring thorough investigations before effecting...
Read more

Chief Nkweto urge politicians to accept election outcome

Rural News Chief Editor - 3
Chief Nkweto of the Bemba people of Chinsali has called on all politicians petitioning the August 12, 2021 elections not to create unnecessary...
Read more

President Hichilema Mourns Chief Nkula and Chieftainess Nyanja

Rural News Chief Editor - 2
President Hakainde Hichilema says his administration holds the institution of Chiefs in high esteem and will ensure that there is close collaboration. President Hichilema notes...
Read more

Nkomeshya commends Choppies for employing locals

Headlines Chief Editor - 0
Senior Chieftainess Nkomeshya Mukamambo II has applauded Choppies Supermarkets Limited for employing local youths to work at their newly opened store in Chongwe. The traditional...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.