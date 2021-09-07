President Hakainde Hichilema has made his second Cabinet appointment and sworn in 17 Ministers and one Senior Private Secretary.

Speaking during a swearing in ceremony at State House in Lusaka today, President Hichilema urged the Ministers to channel resources from their respective ministries to key areas of the economy.

President Hichilema also stressed the need for appointees to serve the people of Zambia diligently.

President Hichilema, also an economist, urged the incoming Ministers to seal off all financial loopholes without allowing corruption to register its presence in government ministries.

“God loves Zambia because he has given the country everything and it is the responsibility of government to harness the country’s abundant resources and turn them into wealth for the country and its citizens,” he emphasised.

“At all times act for and on behalf of the people of Zambia .You are appointed not for any other reason, but to serve the people of Zambia not just to serve but to serve them diligently” he pointed out.

President Hichilema has also highlighted 3 principles to be used in public procurement of goods, services and works.

“We shall buy goods, services and works at the right price, the right cost, the right quality and the service, goods or works must be delivered within the specified time” the President said.

He further emphasised that his administration will not tolerate corruption, and that the law will be applied where there is graft.

He reminded the ministers that there is always a Fish Eagle around to check what is happening in reference to his watchful oversight.

“There will be a Fish Eagles watching around and the Zambian people too will be watching you,” he concluded

The President has appointed Kabompo Member of Parliament, Ambrose Lufuma as Minister of Defence, Lusaka Central Member of Parliament, Mulambo Haimbe as Minister of Justice, Monze law maker, Jack Mwiimbu, Home Affairs Minister and Chongwe’s Sylvia Masebo as Minister of Health.

Others are Kapiri Mposhi law maker, Stanley Kakubo as Minister of foreign Affairs, Ndola Central Member of Parliament Frank Tayali, Minister of Transport and Logistics and Elijah Muchima goes to the Ministry of Lands.

Munali Member of Parliament, Mike Mposha takes up the Ministry of Water Development and Sanitation, Brenda Tambatamba becomes Minister of Labour and Social Security and Sheal Mulyata has been posted to Lusaka Province.

Choma Central legislator, Cornelius Mweetwa has been appointed Southern Province Minister and his Chirundu counterpart Douglas Shakalima will be at the Ministry of Education.

President Hichilema has also nominated 4 members of Parliament and has appointed them into ministerial positions.

The nominated MPs are Elisha Matambo who has been appointed Provincial Minister for Copperbelt , Doreen Mwamba ,Minister of Community Development and Felix Mutati takes up the Ministry of Science and Technology while, Charles Milupi becomes Minister of Infrastructure, Housing and Urban Development and Peter Chibwe will be at the Ministry of Energy.

The President has also appointed and sworn in Felix Chipoya as his Senior Private Secretary.

President Hichilema will tomorrow announce another batch of appointments.