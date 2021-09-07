9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, September 7, 2021
type here...
Sports
Updated:

Zambia Rugby Union Referees Boycott Games

By sports
53 views
0
Sports Zambia Rugby Union Referees Boycott Games
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

National Rugby League games are in limbo owing to standoff between Zambia Rugby Referees Society and Zambia Rugby Union (ZRU).

Referees are complaining over nonpayment of transport reimbursements.

Over the weekend, the game between Ndola Wanderers and Kansanshi was postponed as referees protested over nonpayment of transport by ZRU.

ZRU Head of Competition Enoch Shikabeta said more games scheduled for the coming weekend may not be played if impasse is not resolved.

“The impasse between Zambia Rugby Referees Society and Zambia Rugby Union continues and we might see more games not taking place in Week 11 due to nonpayment of transport,” Shikabeta said.

Meanwhile, champions Arrows area leading with a two point gap over second placed Mufulira Leopards.

The Airmen have 37 points from nine games played.

In the second tier league, Mufulira Hunters have opened a 13-point after nine games played.

ZRU League Week 10 Results

Arrows (22) vs (6) KPF

Diggers (5) vs (3) Leopards

Eagles (26) vs (6) Lusaka

Nchanga (9) vs (8) Konkola

Ndola vs Kansanshi (Game postponed as Referees protested over nonpayment of transport by ZRU)

Roan (38) vs (13) Chibuluma

Previous articleThe Awarding of $30 million contracts to two companies using forged documents and public procurement corruption

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Sportssports - 0

Zambia Rugby Union Referees Boycott Games

National Rugby League games are in limbo owing to standoff between Zambia Rugby Referees Society and Zambia Rugby Union...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Chipolopolo Battle Tunisia For 2022 Qatar Group B Top Spot

Sports sports - 3
Chipolopolo coach Beston Chambeshi has asked for some positive energy from fans for tomorrow’s 2022 Qatar FIFA World Cup Group B top-two clash against...
Read more

Patson and Mwepu Wish Chipolopolo Good Luck Against Tunisia

Sports sports - 5
Leicester City striker Patson Daka and Brighton midfielder Enock Mwepu are backing Chipolopolo to shine without them in Tuesday's 2022 Qatar FIFA World Cup...
Read more

Tunisia Set-up Group B Top Two Showdown Against Zambia After Victory

Sports sports - 2
Tunisia defeated Equatorial Guinea on Friday to set up a Group B top two showdown against Zambia on match-day-two. The five-time FIFA World Cup finalists...
Read more

George Chilufya Honoured To Be Back at Nkana

Sports sports - 0
Ex-Nkana and Zambia defender George Chilufya is thrilled to return to his old club as first assistant coach. Nkana on Friday appointed Chilufya as assistant...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.