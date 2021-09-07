National Rugby League games are in limbo owing to standoff between Zambia Rugby Referees Society and Zambia Rugby Union (ZRU).

Referees are complaining over nonpayment of transport reimbursements.

Over the weekend, the game between Ndola Wanderers and Kansanshi was postponed as referees protested over nonpayment of transport by ZRU.

ZRU Head of Competition Enoch Shikabeta said more games scheduled for the coming weekend may not be played if impasse is not resolved.

“The impasse between Zambia Rugby Referees Society and Zambia Rugby Union continues and we might see more games not taking place in Week 11 due to nonpayment of transport,” Shikabeta said.

Meanwhile, champions Arrows area leading with a two point gap over second placed Mufulira Leopards.

The Airmen have 37 points from nine games played.

In the second tier league, Mufulira Hunters have opened a 13-point after nine games played.

ZRU League Week 10 Results

Arrows (22) vs (6) KPF

Diggers (5) vs (3) Leopards

Eagles (26) vs (6) Lusaka

Nchanga (9) vs (8) Konkola

Ndola vs Kansanshi (Game postponed as Referees protested over nonpayment of transport by ZRU)

Roan (38) vs (13) Chibuluma