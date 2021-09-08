9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, September 8, 2021
Updated:

President Hichilema names his full Cabinet, as BoZ Chief resigns and Secretary to Treasury is Fired

Republican President Mr. Hakainde Hichilema has finally unveiled his full Cabinet of 24 Ministers and he is expected to swear in the remainder today.

In a statement released to the media by State House, the president also announced the firing of Secretary to Treasury, Fredson Yamba and whom he replaced with former Ministry of Finance Permanent Secretary, Felix Nkulukusa, and the firing of Deputy Secretary to Cabinet in charge of Smart Zambia Dr. Martin Mtonga.

The President further announced that Deputy Bank of Zambia Governor, Dr. Francis Chipimo is going to act as Governor following the resignation of Mr. Chrisopher Mvunga.

The Full cabinet with renamed Ministries is as follows

  1. Hon. Peter Chibwe Kapala; Minister of Energy
  2. Hon. Stanley Kakubo; Minister of Foreign Affairs
  3. Hon. Mike Elton Mposha; Minister of Water Development and Sanitation
  4. Hon. Sylvia T Masebo; Minister of Health
  5. Hon. Doreen Mwamba; Minister of Community Development
  6. Hon. Felix Mutati; Minister of Science and Technology
  7. Hon. Frank Tayali; Minister of Transport and Logistics
  8. Hon. Brenda Tambatamba; Minister of Labour and Social Security
  9. Hon. Elijah Muchima; Minister of Lands and Natural Resources
  10. Hon. Ambrose Lufuma; Minister of Defence
  11. Hon. Douglas Syakalima; Minister of Education
  12. Hon. Jack Mwiimbu; Minister of Home Affairs
  13. Hon. Mulambo Haimbe; Minister of Justice
  14. Hon. Charles Milupi; Minister Infrastructure, Housing and Urban Development
  15. Hon. Garry Nkombo; Minister of Local Government.
  16. Hon. Rodney Sikumba; Minister of Tourism and Arts.
  17. Hon. Elias Mubanga; Minister of Small and Medium Enterprises.
  18. Hon. Chushi Kasanda; Minister of Information and Media.
  19. Hon. Collins Nzovu; Minister of Green Economy and Environment.
  20. Hon. Makozo Chikote; Minister of Livestock and Fisheries.
  21. Hon. Paul Chanda Kabuswe; Minister of Mines and Minerals.
  22. Hon. Mutolo Phiri; Minister of Agriculture
  23. Hon. Chipoka Mulenga; Minister of Commerce, Trade and Industry.
  24. Hon. Elvis Nkandu; Minister of Youth and Sport.

And the Provincial Ministers are:

  1. Hon. Sheal Shacholi Mulyata; Lusaka
  2. Hon. Elisha Matambo; Copperbelt
  3. Hon. Cornelius Mweetwa; Southern
  4. Hon. Kapelwa Mbangweta; Western Province.
  5. Hon. Henry Sikazwe; Muchinga Province.
  6. Hon. Derrick Chilundika; Luapula.
  7. Hon. Leonard Mbao; Northern Province.
  8. Hon. Peter Phiri; Eastern Province

Below is the full statement from State House

 

