Republican President Mr. Hakainde Hichilema has finally unveiled his full Cabinet of 24 Ministers and he is expected to swear in the remainder today.

In a statement released to the media by State House, the president also announced the firing of Secretary to Treasury, Fredson Yamba and whom he replaced with former Ministry of Finance Permanent Secretary, Felix Nkulukusa, and the firing of Deputy Secretary to Cabinet in charge of Smart Zambia Dr. Martin Mtonga.

The President further announced that Deputy Bank of Zambia Governor, Dr. Francis Chipimo is going to act as Governor following the resignation of Mr. Chrisopher Mvunga.

The Full cabinet with renamed Ministries is as follows

Hon. Peter Chibwe Kapala; Minister of Energy Hon. Stanley Kakubo; Minister of Foreign Affairs Hon. Mike Elton Mposha; Minister of Water Development and Sanitation Hon. Sylvia T Masebo; Minister of Health Hon. Doreen Mwamba; Minister of Community Development Hon. Felix Mutati; Minister of Science and Technology Hon. Frank Tayali; Minister of Transport and Logistics Hon. Brenda Tambatamba; Minister of Labour and Social Security Hon. Elijah Muchima; Minister of Lands and Natural Resources Hon. Ambrose Lufuma; Minister of Defence Hon. Douglas Syakalima; Minister of Education Hon. Jack Mwiimbu; Minister of Home Affairs Hon. Mulambo Haimbe; Minister of Justice Hon. Charles Milupi; Minister Infrastructure, Housing and Urban Development Hon. Garry Nkombo; Minister of Local Government. Hon. Rodney Sikumba; Minister of Tourism and Arts. Hon. Elias Mubanga; Minister of Small and Medium Enterprises. Hon. Chushi Kasanda; Minister of Information and Media. Hon. Collins Nzovu; Minister of Green Economy and Environment. Hon. Makozo Chikote; Minister of Livestock and Fisheries. Hon. Paul Chanda Kabuswe; Minister of Mines and Minerals. Hon. Mutolo Phiri; Minister of Agriculture Hon. Chipoka Mulenga; Minister of Commerce, Trade and Industry. Hon. Elvis Nkandu; Minister of Youth and Sport.

And the Provincial Ministers are:

Hon. Sheal Shacholi Mulyata; Lusaka Hon. Elisha Matambo; Copperbelt Hon. Cornelius Mweetwa; Southern Hon. Kapelwa Mbangweta; Western Province. Hon. Henry Sikazwe; Muchinga Province. Hon. Derrick Chilundika; Luapula. Hon. Leonard Mbao; Northern Province. Hon. Peter Phiri; Eastern Province

