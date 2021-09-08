9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, September 8, 2021
type here...
Health
Updated:

US gives Zambia additional $6.7 million COVID assistance

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
Health US gives Zambia additional $6.7 million COVID assistance
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The United States government has provided an additional K112 million ($6.7 million) in COVID-19 assistance for Zambia through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID),

USAID/Zambia Mission Director, Sheryl Stumbras said the American leadership is rising up to meet unprecedented global health challenges.

“With decades of experience and investment in health, USAID has led the global response to health threats like Ebola, Malaria and Tuberculosis. Today, we are responding decisively to COVID-19,” she said.

Ms Stumbras has assured that the U.S Government will continue working in partnership with the Ministry of Health, the U.S Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and other health partners to increase access to oxygen supplies and essential medicines.

She further said her country will also support Zambia’s patient management, the hiring of additional doctors and nurses and increase support for community engagement by providing accurate information on COVID-19 to help individuals and communities to protect themselves.

Ms Stumbras said increased global vaccination coverage is the best way out of the COVID-19 pandemic adding that it is working quickly to get safe and effective vaccines to as many people as possible.

The U.S government has pledged to continue supporting the COVID-19 response in Zambia in order to compliment government’s efforts.

This is contained in a statement released to the media by USAID Acting Public Affairs Officer, Nicholas Hersh.

Previous articleNAQEZ welcomes Siakalima as Educator Minister

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

HealthChief Editor - 0

US gives Zambia additional $6.7 million COVID assistance

The United States government has provided an additional K112 million ($6.7 million) in COVID-19 assistance for Zambia through the...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Kasenengwa overwhelmed with demand for Covid-19 vaccines

Health Chief Editor - 1
Health authorities in the Kasenengwa district are overwhelmed by the demand for Covid-19 vaccines from the members of the public in the area. District Health...
Read more

Ministry of Health preps for possible fourth wave

Health Chief Editor - 7
Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary for Technical Services Kennedy Malama says his ministry has continued to prioritise preparedness and response, in readiness for...
Read more

Front line workers hailed for commitment to duty

Health Chief Editor - 1
The Ministry of Health has applauded frontline workers across the country, for remaining committed to duty amid the fight against COVID-19. Ministry of Health Permanent...
Read more

ZAMRA confiscates illegal Covid-19 vaccines imported by Findlay’s firm

Health Chief Editor - 33
The Zambia Medicines Regulatory Authority says it has intercepted and destroyed a consignment of ten thousand (10,000) doses of a suspected COVID 19 vaccine...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.