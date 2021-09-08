The United States government has provided an additional K112 million ($6.7 million) in COVID-19 assistance for Zambia through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID),

USAID/Zambia Mission Director, Sheryl Stumbras said the American leadership is rising up to meet unprecedented global health challenges.

“With decades of experience and investment in health, USAID has led the global response to health threats like Ebola, Malaria and Tuberculosis. Today, we are responding decisively to COVID-19,” she said.

Ms Stumbras has assured that the U.S Government will continue working in partnership with the Ministry of Health, the U.S Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and other health partners to increase access to oxygen supplies and essential medicines.

She further said her country will also support Zambia’s patient management, the hiring of additional doctors and nurses and increase support for community engagement by providing accurate information on COVID-19 to help individuals and communities to protect themselves.

Ms Stumbras said increased global vaccination coverage is the best way out of the COVID-19 pandemic adding that it is working quickly to get safe and effective vaccines to as many people as possible.

The U.S government has pledged to continue supporting the COVID-19 response in Zambia in order to compliment government’s efforts.

This is contained in a statement released to the media by USAID Acting Public Affairs Officer, Nicholas Hersh.