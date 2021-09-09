Copperbelt Athletics has hailed the appointment of Kaputa Member of Parliament Elvis Nkandu as Minister of Youth and Sports.

Nkandu is the founding member of former Division One side Zanaco Brave Rovers Football Club of Kitwe.

Copperbelt Athletics Secretary Mulenga Chipoma said his executive is expecting Nkandu to help raise sports standards in the country.

Chipoma said Nkandu should also bring sanity in sports associations by ensuring that sports bodies adhere to their respective constitution.

“Firstly, I would congratulate Honorable Elvis Nkandu on his appointment as Minister of Youth and Sports. As Copperbelt Athletics we have high expectations from the Minister,” Chipoma said.

“We expect the Minister to let all those mandated to run the sports associations follow the constitutions without breaking them. We expect the Minister to clean up the system so that we regain the glory we had in the Kaunda days,” he said.

Chipoma added:”It is a pity that we don’t have so many athletes coming fourth yet the talent is there at our disposal in schools.”

He said Nkandu should remove politics from the National Sports Council of Zambia.

Meanwhile, Nkandu has taken over the Ministry from Emmanuel Mulenga, the immediate past Ndola Central Member of Parliament.