Finance Minister Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane has held 2022 National Budget consultations with the Zambia Association of Manufacturers (ZAM).

During the consultative meeting held at the Ministry of Finance Headquarters, Dr Musokotwane reiterated the need for industry to play an elevated role in Job creation, Value addition Tax compliance and Import substitution.

Dr Musokotwane was accompanied by Director of Budget Joseph Nonde.

And Zambia Association of Manufacturers President Ezekiel Chisenga Sekele has said his organisation is happy with the plan by the new administration to promote industrial production, value addition, and mitigate the incumberances in the business environment in Zambia.

Mr Sekele welcomed the governments proposition to enhance the formation of joint ventures between Zambian businesses and international investors in order to create jobs and enhance the quality of goods and services supplied to Zambians.

He assured the Minister that ZAM stands ready to work with the Government in creating jobs and wealth for citizen’s, both corporates and individuals.

A detailed submission was handed over by ZAM to the Minister for review and assessment.

The ZAM president was accompanied to the Ministry of Finance by ZAM board members Bridget Kambobe, Richard Franklin, Rosetta Chabala, Chipego Zulu Chileshe and Eugene Chungu.

The Minister took the opportunity to announce that the 2022 Budget would be presented towards the end of October, 2021.

