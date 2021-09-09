9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, September 9, 2021
type here...
Economy
Updated:

Finance Minister holds 2022 budget talks with ZAM

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
Economy Finance Minister holds 2022 budget talks with ZAM
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Finance Minister Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane has held 2022 National Budget consultations with the Zambia Association of Manufacturers (ZAM).

During the consultative meeting held at the Ministry of Finance Headquarters, Dr Musokotwane reiterated the need for industry to play an elevated role in Job creation, Value addition Tax compliance and Import substitution.

Dr Musokotwane was accompanied by Director of Budget Joseph Nonde.

And Zambia Association of Manufacturers President Ezekiel Chisenga Sekele has said his organisation is happy with the plan by the new administration to promote industrial production, value addition, and mitigate the incumberances in the business environment in Zambia.

Mr Sekele welcomed the governments proposition to enhance the formation of joint ventures between Zambian businesses and international investors in order to create jobs and enhance the quality of goods and services supplied to Zambians.

He assured the Minister that ZAM stands ready to work with the Government in creating jobs and wealth for citizen’s, both corporates and individuals.

A detailed submission was handed over by ZAM to the Minister for review and assessment.

The ZAM president was accompanied to the Ministry of Finance by ZAM board members Bridget Kambobe, Richard Franklin, Rosetta Chabala, Chipego Zulu Chileshe and Eugene Chungu.

The Minister took the opportunity to announce that the 2022 Budget would be presented towards the end of October, 2021.

Previous articleYou cannot swear in an individual to a Ministry that doesn’t exist, It is illegal-John Sangwa

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

EconomyChief Editor - 0

Finance Minister holds 2022 budget talks with ZAM

Finance Minister Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane has held 2022 National Budget consultations with the Zambia Association of Manufacturers (ZAM). During the...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Shamrock Mineral Resources Operating At Bwana Mukubwa Dumps Without A Mining License

Economy Chief Editor - 11
Small Scale Miner's on the Copperbelt have called on the government to curtail the group of Kitwe businessman Shawi Fawaz and his partner Valden...
Read more

The slow growth of the manufacturing sector in Zambia due to the previous government’s excessive borrowing-ZAM

Economy Chief Editor - 8
The Manufacturing Association of Zambia (ZAM) has attributed the slow growth of the manufacturing sector in the country to the previous government’s excessive borrowing....
Read more

$ 3 billion in Foreign Reserves is Remarkable-Yusuf Dodia

Economy Chief Editor - 34
With about $3 billion foreign reserves covering 5.4 months of import cover, Zambia’s economy is stable and able to respond appropriately to any eventuality,...
Read more

Food Reserve Agency to continue buying crops until the end of October

Economy Chief Editor - 4
The Food Reserve Agency, (FRA), has assured farmers that it will continue buying crops until the end of October this year, despite the Agency...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.